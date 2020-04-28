Your Daily Dose... of blink and you'll miss it

BOLT TO THE LINE, WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS, 2009

None of Usain Bolt's competitors came close to him in the 200m in Berlin. He won in a world-record 19.19 seconds, eclipsing his own world mark of 19.30sec that he had set a year before at the Beijing Olympics.

His closest competitor was Panama's Alonso Edward, who finished in 19.81sec.

Earlier that week in Germany, Bolt had broken the 100m world mark in 9.58sec, smashing his own time of 9.69sec in the 2008 Olympics. More than a decade on, those records remain untouched.

Watch: bit.ly/2YaocFE

HART DARTS BACK, PREMIER LEAGUE, 2008

Bolt is not the only sprinter on this list. In 2008, Manchester City were losing 1-0 to Manchester United when they were awarded a corner kick in stoppage time.

City goalkeeper Joe Hart pushed forward to help out in attack. But United regained possession and as the Red Devils broke on the counter-attack, Hart ran back the length of the pitch, recovering just in time to push Wayne Rooney's spectacular 45-yard effort away from goal.

Watch: bit.ly/3eTz7JE

BLUES SEEING STARS, NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE, 2015

There was barely time for St Louis Blues to regroup after Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn scored his second goal of the ice hockey game.

Just 20 seconds later, Cody Eakin scored from Ryan Garbutt's rebounded shot to give the Stars a 3-0 lead. The Stars won the game 4-1.

Watch: bit.ly/358Xlex

VLADIMIR GRBIC KNOWS NO BOUNDS, OLYMPIC VOLLEYBALL FINAL, 2000

In the third set of the final against Russia in Sydney, Yugoslavia's Vladimir Grbic leapt over the court barrier to keep the ball in play, before dashing back to the court in time to block a Russia attack and earn his team the point.

Yugoslavia became Olympic volleyball champions for the first time as they won 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.

Watch: bit.ly/359Nllk

FUKUOKA'S TRY AGAINST SCOTLAND, RUGBY WORLD CUP, 2019

Just before half-time, Japan's Timothy Lafaele put in a deft grubber behind the Scottish defensive line. Kenki Fukuoka seized on it and raced past Scotland's Stuart Hogg to score his side's third try, making it 21-7 to Japan.

The Brave Blossoms withstood a late charge from Scotland to win 28-21 and earn a historic berth in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. By doing so, Japan also became the first Asian side to reach the last eight of the tournament.

Watch: bit.ly/2VZyoya

NETTING THE WINNING GOAL, COMMONWEALTH GAMES NETBALL, 2018

With just over 20 seconds left in the title decider on the Gold Coast, Australia equalised to make the score 51-51. England, who had never been in a Commonwealth Games final before, then took the final centre pass of the game. Goal-attack Jo Harten missed her attempt and goal-shooter Helen Housby's effort fell short.

But the umpire awarded a penalty, which Housby put away, making England the first team apart from Australia and New Zealand to claim the Commonwealth crown.

Watch: bit.ly/3eVLEMX

KNOCKOUT BLOW, WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT, 1993

Twenty seconds and one punch were all it took for Gerald McClellan to retain his World Boxing Council middleweight title in a bout against Jay Bell in Puerto Rico.

Shortly after the bell sounded, McClellan landed a blow to Bell's torso to lay claim to what was then the fastest knockout in boxing title fight history.

Watch: bit.ly/3eVEXKA

SKIP SKIP HOORAY, THE MASTERS, 2018

Practising ahead of the Masters in 2018, Jordan Spieth delighted the crowd by skipping a shot across the water at Augusta's 16th hole.

Not only did it land on the green, but the 2015 Masters champion's ball was also not far off from the flag.

Watch: bit.ly/3bJhJ8q