Your Daily Dose of... April in history

BOLT'S ENGINE, APRIL 2, 2019

Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, eased his way past a motorcycle taxi at a sponsored event in Lima. After covering 50 metres, the Jamaican unleashed his trademark lightning bolt celebration.

Watch: bit.ly/35fvRDZ

GIGGS' GOAL, APRIL 14, 1999

Manchester United had just 10 players on the field in extra time of their FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, but one of them was Ryan Giggs.

With the score at 1-1, the winger picked up the ball in his own half and beat four defenders on his own before smashing in the winner.

Years on, Arsene Wenger, who led Arsenal out at Villa Park, still cannot shake off the significance of that solo effort. "I think that goal won them the treble," he said. "It was a trauma for us and a positive for them."

Watch: bit.ly/35jFNwy

RADCLIFFE'S RECORD, APRIL 13, 2003

Britain's Paula Radcliffe had taken up marathon running just a year earlier. Yet at the 23rd London Marathon, she broke her own world record by almost two minutes when she crossed the finish line in 2hr 15min 25 sec.

Watch: bit.ly/2VOjNGR

TSENG'S SURGE, APRIL 4, 2010

Tseng Ya-ni of Chinese Taipei, tied for seventh after the first two rounds of the Kraft Nabisco Championship, won the tournament by a single stroke over Suzann Pettersen. Tseng had to ignore an earthquake an hour after her second Major victory, when the effects of a 6.9 magnitude tremor in Baja were felt throughout southern California.

"I like it, very cool," she said as the ground shook for about 30 seconds. "I hope nobody got hurt. We have a lot in Taiwan, but this was big. It's like my big week."

Watch: bit.ly/2W7GDrY

HOLLYWOOD HORROR STORY, APRIL 8, 2003

The Dallas Mavericks fell 108-99 to the Lakers for their 25th straight defeat in Los Angeles.

But the Mavericks went on to reach the Western Conference Finals, where they were defeated by eventual National Basketball Association champions San Antonio Spurs.

NO. 8 FOR NADAL, APRIL 22, 2012

Rafael Nadal won the Monte Carlo Masters for the eighth straight time.

The Spaniard was dominant in a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Novak Djokovic in the final. But his reign in Monaco would end the following year, when Djokovic stunned the King of Clay in straight sets.

Watch: bit.ly/2yUBKua

SCHUMACHER'S EMOTIONAL WIN, APRIL 20, 2003

Ferrari's Michael Schumacher won the San Marino Grand Prix just hours after his mother Elisabeth died in Cologne.

Michael and his younger brother Ralf, who was fourth in his Williams-BMW, saw her on Saturday before the race, where they started on the front of the grid.

Michael, Kimi Raikkonen and teammate Rubens Barrichello were on the podium but none of the drivers sprayed champagne.

Watch: bit.ly/3f1d97J

WOODS' FIRST MASTERS, APRIL 13, 1997

Tiger Woods shot a final-round 69 to win his first Masters. Runner-up Tom Kite was 12 strokes adrift.

"It was nice to be in the hunt even though nobody was really in the hunt," said Kite, the US Ryder Cup captain. "We were after the silver medal."

Watch: bit.ly/3aMG1gH