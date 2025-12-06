Yippee Kiyay hard to beat for de Kock-Murray duo

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (800m)

Well-bred newcomers (1) LANZAROTE and (3) NO DRAMA will not need to be special to play leading roles too, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

(2) MISS DUTTON would have benefited from introductory outings, so she could improve to have a say in the outcome.

(7) VOLCANIC HEAT and (5) RUBY WHISPER are also worth a market check on debut.

Race 2 (800m)

(6) TURN IT UP finished second on debut over track and trip recently and will not need to improve a great deal on that performance to open his account.

Stablemate (4) STATUS SYMBOL has bit to find on that form but will also be wiser to the task, so should finish in the money again.

Keagan de Melo makes his Highveld return aboard newcomer (5) TIME IS PRECIOUS, who is also worth a market check.

Filly (7) IV GOT MY I ON YOU warrants respect too, in receipt of a sex allowance with the aid of her rider’s 4kg claim.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(10) CONTINENTAL KING did not go unnoticed on debut when inconvenienced at a crucial stage in the finish. He would have come on with that experience, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(13) SPECIAL AL is worth a market check on debut.

(15) SAKURA HANAMI has the form and experience to be competitive, though a bigger threat will likely come from well-bred newcomer (9) CAPTAIN’S EXPRESS.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(1) INSPIRATION finished a close-up second over track and trip last time. He will play another leading role if repeating that performance.

However, preference is for (2) POWER OF PEARLS, who also filled the runner-up berth when last seen and deserves a reward for her consistency.

(7) BLOOMING LOVELY caught the eye with a fast-finishing debut third. Improved and should make her presence felt.

(9) GULF OF AMERICA and newcomer (10) LA FLYER complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(2) YIPPEE KIYAY was an impressive winner on his 3YO debut (after a rest and gelding) over 1,200m and a two-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

(4) ONE FINE WINTER placed in consecutive 2YO Grade 1 events last season and she remains open to further improvement on her 3YO reappearance.

(1) BJORN IRONSIDE has the form and experience to make his presence felt too.

(5) KING HARALD is better off at the weights and should be competitive in his peak outing.

Race 6 (1,600m)

The well-related (5) PALACE ATTACK is on the up and open to further improvement over this extended trip, so it could pay to follow his progress and side with him.

The consistent (3) OPEN HIGHWAY (blinkers on) would not be winning out of turn, after a last-start second over the course and distance.

(4) Zanthar has some claims and should not be ignored in this field.

Recent Polytrack scorer (2) OMBUDSMAN and the consistent (9) PRINCE OF KILDARE also remain competitive off their current marks.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(10) ONE EYE ON VEGAS stayed on from a long way back (wide draw) to finish fourth in a 1,400m Grade 3 last time. This shorter trip will not hold any fears.

(15) WAR OF KINGDOMS fits a similar profile, so is respected.

(1) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE has gone from strength to strength since joining the Tony Peter yard. He races off a career-high mark after a last-start victory but should remain competitive.

Stablemate (11) MIAMI MOUNTAIN ran in that race, too, and will appreciate reverting to a sprint distance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) BUMPS LAST GRIND had legitimate excuses for his disappointing showing last time and a subsequent 92-day break would have done him good. On the strength and consistency of his earlier form, he should take advantage of this drop in class under a 4kg claimer.

Fellow class-dropper (2) CLAIRWOOD ROSE is not without claims.

(3) HIS LORDSHIP and (5) INAFIX should also acquit themselves competitively at this level.