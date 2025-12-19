Yippee Kiyay can prevail in WSB Grand Heritage

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,200m)

Well-bred newcomers (10) GREENSIDE GIRL and (9) BE ALL YOU CAN BE would not need to be special to play leading roles, especially if the betting speaks in their favour.

(12) VARACHINO’S CHAMP, (1) GULF OF AMERICA and (2) PLEIADES STAR have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) TINTIN has finished second in both starts after a lengthy layoff so, with any improvement in his peak outing, he should open his account.

(6) GHOST TOWN ROAD and (11) QUICKFREEZE are bred to be useful, so any market support for those well-bred newcomers would speak volumes of their chances.

(1) HAMMER BLOW and (13) SKY PILOT had excuses for disappointing last starts, but they also remain open to improvement and could make life difficult for the selection.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Several with chances in a big field, but a chance has to be taken on (4) MAVERICK QUEEN continuing her good form.

Wide-margin maiden winner (6) PLAY WITH THE WIND has shown enough to be competitive.

(7) SHE’S ALL MINE and (13) SPY STORY have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(2) ROMEO’S MAGIC stays well and has been competitive at a higher level, so he should play a leading role in this grade.

(1) CHABA is engaged to run at an earlier meeting, but his good recent form stands him in good stead if taking his place in this line-up.

(4) CARTAGENA and (3) COPPER PLATE have nothing to prove at this level or over this distance, so they should be competitive too.

Race 5 (1,475m)

Another wide-open World Sports Betting (WSB) Grand Heritage renewal in which there are many with chances in a 23-strong field.

(18) YIPPEE KIYAY has won twice over 1,200m in five starts. The Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained 3YO finished second in a 1,160m race last time, but he did not disgrace himself in two starts over 1,400m either. The 1,475m is his furthest trip thus far, but he can ace it after an ideal preparation.

His stablemate (14) CALANTHA has also enjoyed a good preparation, and she is poised to fight out the finish.

KwaZulu-Natal raider (10) ROLLO THE VIKING and (9) MASTER CHRISTMAS also have the credentials to play leading roles.

Race 6 (1,475m)

(2) PALACE PRINCE had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start, so he can consider himself unlucky not to have earned a place in the main event.

(9) FULLY LOADED, Palace Prince’s stablemate (4) SECRET CHORD and the in-form KwaZulu-Natal raider (7) AMOR FATI have the means to challenge for top honours.

Race 7 (1,475m)

It could pay to follow the progress of the improving last-start maiden winner (17) WAYNE, who is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip. Huge chance.

(4) COPPOLA has won over the mile at his last two starts, so he has both the form and experience at this level to fight out the finish.

(8) Drivelikeamaster finished only one length behind in second over the 1,450m last time. The slightly longer trip would not be an issue.

(3) BIG UNIT has not been far off in recent starts. Include him in the bets.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) AMANDLA NGAWETHU improved with cheekpieces fitted to open his account under the same rider Savanna Valjalo last time. He can improve sufficiently to follow up on handicap debut with the same headgear on.

(6) GAMER, (9) CONCORDIA, (15) CAN’T CATCH ME and (12) GOLDEN ASPEN are hard-knockers with the form and experience at this level to make life difficult for the selection.