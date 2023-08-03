Yip Pin Xiu clinches third straight women’s 100m backstroke S2 world title

SINGAPORE – Yip Pin Xiu got off to a winning start at the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester as she retained the women’s 100m backstroke S2 world title on Wednesday.

The five-time Paralympic champion touched the wall at the Manchester Aquatics Centre in 2min 17.78sec, ahead of Italian Angela Procida (2:28.64) and Mexican Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (2:31.66).

This is the third consecutive time the 31-year-old has won the event and is her sixth world title.

At the previous edition in 2022, she also won the 50m backstroke S2 event.

She clinched her first world title in 2010 when she topped the field in the 50m freestyle race in Eindhoven, where she was competing in the S3 class.