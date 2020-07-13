Yas, UFC's Fight Island's a blast

ABU DHABI • When Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White first floated his "Fight Island" concept, echoing the Bruce Lee blockbuster Enter the Dragon, where fighters are drawn into combat at a private getaway, many had wondered about its feasibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea was conceived to accommodate non United States-based international fighters who are unable to travel to the country because of global travel restrictions.

But after pulling off UFC 251 yesterday at Yas Island, with three more cards before the end of this month, White declared his delight with how smooth the closed-door event went. He said: "I've been in business with Abu Dhabi for over a decade and everything is perfect."

Kamaru Usman put on a masterclass worthy of the location to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in the main event.

The Cuban-American took the fight on six days' notice after Brazilian Gilbert Burns tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to travel.

However, Masvidal (35 wins and 14 losses) could not get the better of Usman, who with his 12th successive success has now tied retired Georges St-Pierre for the longest welterweight win streak.

The Nigerian-American joined Khabib Nurmagomedov and Anderson Silva as the only fighters to start a UFC career with a 12-0 record - he has a total 17 wins from 18 bouts, with his sole defeat coming outside the promotion.

The 33-year-old feels his record shows that he is without peer in the division. "I'm at the top of the mountain, everyone's looking at me," declared Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the scorecards.

"Gamebred (Masvidal's nickname) is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now and I had to take him. I know a lot of noise was made about him preparing on short notice, but all these guys are preparing for one guy, and that's me. I'm just at a level better.

"I have more tools in the tool box and when I need to, I can pull them out and use them."

While Masvidal, 35, failed in his first-ever title shot, he believes he now has "the formula" to beat the champion if they fight again. He said fatigue was a factor but added: "It wasn't my best performance tonight but everyone can see I have a dog in me. That dog doesn't shut up or roll over for anybody. I was very tired at some spots."

Any rematch, however, will have to wait as White confirmed Burns, 33, was next up for Usman.

"He's (Burns) the No. 1 contender. The kid is hungry. He wants to fight. He wants to be a world champion - and he's No. 1 (in line)."

The UFC will be based at Yas Island until July 26, and strict protocols mean that athletes and staff are tested twice before leaving for the United Arab Emirates, and twice again on arrival, before spending 48 hours in quarantine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS