Yankees' co-owner Steinbrenner dies at 63

NEW YORK • New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of professional sports, died at the age of 63 from a "longstanding health issue", the team said on Tuesday night.

The American inherited the Major League Baseball (MLB) giants along with his brother a decade ago and was in his 13th season as a general partner, seeing the Bronx Bombers win the World Series in 2009.

While they have not won baseball's biggest prize for 11 years, the Yankees still hold the most number of titles (27), 16 ahead of fellow MLB team St Louis Cardinals.

Known for his blunt personality and fierce allegiance, Steinbrenner played a key role in their baseball operations and strategy.

He was just 15 when his father George bought the Yankees in 1973, leading them for 37 years until his death at the age of 80 in 2010.

Steinbrenner, for a short time, worked in the team's front office in the mid-1980s as an apprentice to the general managers, before rising up the ranks.

"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness," the Steinbrenner family said in a written statement.

"More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him.

"He was introduced to the Yankees organisation at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life."

Like his dad, Steinbrenner relished no rivalry more than the one with the Boston Red Sox.

In a past interview with Time magazine, he scoffed at the concept of the "Red Sox Nation", which some analysts, including Forbes magazine, have labelled the best sports fans in America.

Calling it an affront to the brand his family had elevated, Steinbrenner said: "Go anywhere in America and you won't see Red Sox hats and jackets, you'll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country."

