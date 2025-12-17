Xenophon has what it takes to call the shots

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,500m)

This would not take much winning and (2) FLYING WORLD needs only to bounce back to her form over a similar trip to fight out the finish.

(4) SAVARA’S PRINCESS and (5) COMIC ARTIST also have the form to play leading roles.

The unexposed (9) SAY A WISH returns from a layoff but is open to any amount of improvement, so she has to be respected.

Race 2 (2,000m)

Tricky event.

(4) BOOM BOOM won a similar contest last time, but (5) ARTIC SILVER is weighted to turn the tables on her last-start conqueror.

(6) NKWENKWEZI has won three in a row. An each-way chance.

(2) WOMAN’S WORLD finished third over the 1,800m last time. She steps up in trip, do not ignore.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MASTER’S LADY finished second for the third time on Nov 23 in her last four starts, so she would not be winning out of turn.

(9) VARACHINO’S CHAMP has scope for more improvement and has shown enough in recent starts to pose a threat.

(5) DUCHESS ZAHRA and (6) ELEGANT EDGE are worth a market check on debut.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) INSPECTOR JAMES was runner-up in consecutive starts before a layoff, so he should be good enough to account for these rivals.

Trainer Clinton Binda saddles five runners in the race and one of his newcomer (8)SABRAGE would not need to be special to challenge the selection, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(7) MONKEY’S WEDDING appeals most of the remainder.

Another debutant for Binda, (6) EDELSTEEN is worth a look.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(8) ASIAH’S TIARA and (1) EUPHRATES – both have blinkers refitted – are experienced and neither would be winning out of turn after several near-misses.

(10) FESTIVAL OF LIGHT and (4) EMERALD CITY are likely to have a say in the finish if they build on their last-start runs.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) ETHICAL and (2) DUCHESS OF PALOMA are maturing with progressive profiles. Both should remain competitive in their bid to complete a hat-trick.

The latter is closely matched with (5) SCARLETT HEART and (1) ANNEWITHAN E on recent form, so those rivals warrant respect.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) XENOPHON and (5) TOP DIVISION are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest, but Top Division is engaged to run at an earlier meeting, so preference is for the former.

(2) MISTER WILSON is progressive. Can improve.

Hard-knockers (4) FULLY LOADED and (8) SUPER AWESOME also have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

Race 8 (1,700m)

(7) JABARI THIMBA impressed when running out a wide-margin winner stretching out to 1,500m last time. He could have more to offer over this extended trip.

Fellow 3YO rival (5) LUWAK also has the scope to improve and should be competitive.

(6) DRUMNADROCHIT ran in a Grade 3 last time, so she should fare better at this level.

(1) PALACE ATTACK is another 3YO worth following.

Race 9 (1,500m)

(1) STOKESY was a well-beaten fourth over further last time, but he ought to be more competitive over this shorter trip.

(3) ACTUARY should have more to offer stretching out to this trip, so he could fight out the finish.

(2) RED SUNRISE finished third last time. He has shown enough to play a leading role too.

(6) CODEWORD completes the shortlist.