Xavi Hernandez critical of Barcelona spokesman’s post attacking Vinicius Jr ahead of Clasico

BARCELONA – Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he did not like a social media post from a club spokesman dismissing racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr and calling him a “clown” ahead of the Clasico on Saturday.

The Brazilian forward was racially abused during his team’s 1-1 draw last Saturday at Sevilla, with the Andalusian club ejecting a fan from the stadium.

“It’s not racism, (Vinicius) deserves a slap for being a clown,” wrote Barcelona directors’ board spokesman Mikel Camps on X, formerly Twitter, during Real’s 2-1 away win over Braga on Tuesday.

“What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the centre of the pitch?”

Camps later deleted his post but Spanish media say Real president Florentino Perez will not attend the Clasico on Saturday in Barcelona in protest.

Xavi, speaking after his team’s 2-1 home win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, said the comment added to the tension around the game, which he did not approve of.

“I don’t have to say it, it’s been deleted, that says enough, that’s that,” he said.

“I don’t like anything that raises the tension, not (Real’s attempts) to condition the referees, nor this ‘tweet’. I like fair play, and mutual admiration.”

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste apologised to Vinicius.

“If Vinicius is listening to me, this will not be repeated,” he pledged on Movistar.

Without the injured Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde and Pedri, and with midfielder Gavi suspended for a red card in their win against Porto, Xavi called up eight academy players for the win over Shakhtar, including Fermin Lopez, who is becoming a regular in the first team.

He caused all kinds of trouble for Shakhtar and extended Barca’s lead in the 36th minute, unleashing a thunderous shot that ricocheted off the left post on its way in. Ferran Torres had opened the scoring eight minutes earlier.

Barca then missed several chances to stretch out their lead, with Man of the Match Lopez hitting the post twice more and having two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee for tight offsides.

Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov stroked in a tidy finish from a counter-attack in the 62nd minute to narrow the deficit, but Barca held on despite late pressure to secure their third straight win.

Lopez told Movistar Plus: “Xavi told us that winning today would be key to get closer to securing a place in the knockouts. We suffered a bit but we got the three points”.

Barca are top on nine points, three ahead of Porto, who beat Royal Antwerp 4-1 away. Shakhtar are in third on three points with the Belgian side point-less.

