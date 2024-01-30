WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Thailand

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her first round match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 17, 2023 Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2024 China's Xinyu Wang in action during her first round match against France's Diane Parry REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2024 Japan's Nao Hibino in action during her first round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2024 Britain's Katie Boulter reacts during her second round match against China's Qinwen Zheng REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Diana Shnaider knocked out top-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Monday in a stunning start to the Thailand Open in Hua Hin, Thailand.

The 19-year-old Russian saved six of nine break points against the 2020 tournament champion, finishing the match in two hours and nine minutes. Up next for Shnaider is Spain's Paula Badosa, who rallied to beat Thai teen Lanlana Tararudee 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in just under two hours.

No. 3 seed Xinyu Wang and No. 5 Xiyu Wang of China both advanced. Japan's Nao Hibino overcame a 5-0 deficit for a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia. Hungary's Dalma Galfi and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic both won their openers in straight sets.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz

England's Katie Boulter saved all five break points she faced and cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 upset of No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in first-round action in Austria.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova saved all three break points in a 6-4, 6-0 win against Martina Trevisan of Italy.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko is the No. 1 seed. Russia's Anastasia Potapova is the defending champion and the No. 5 seed.

