WTA concedes Finals ‘not a perfect event’ after player complaints

CANCUN – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has conceded that the 2023 edition of the tour Finals was “not a perfect event” and signalled changes to the operation of the circuit after a series of complaints from top players about how they are treated.

In a letter to the players leaked to Sports Illustrated, WTA chief Steve Simon said the late selection of the Mexican resort of Cancun to host the WTA’s showpiece tournament was “based on a number of complicated factors”.

“It is clear you are not happy with the decision to be here in Cancun. I understand that and you have been heard,” he wrote, after thanking the players for attending a meeting in Cancun.

“It is not a perfect event, we understand the conditions are a challenge and the WTA accepts responsibility for that.”

Cancun was named as venue for the US$9 million (S$12.3 million) tournament, which brings together the top eight singles players and doubles partnerships to conclude the season, less than two months before it started on Oct 29.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka blasted the WTA over the court conditions after the opening day of group play and said she felt “disrespected” by the standard of organisation at the prestigious event.

A day later, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova called her first WTA Finals “a disappointment”.

The complaints about the Cancun event have brought to a head widespread dissatisfaction with the way the WTA has been managing the tour.

The Athletic reported that 21 of the best players in the world had recently written a letter to Simon outlining their grievances.

The website said the players wanted higher pay, a more flexible schedule to ease their physical and mental burden, expanded childcare and representation from the independent Professional Tennis Players Association on the WTA council.

The WTA’s letter said it would consider several proposals to reduce the mandatory commitment of top players to participate in certain tournaments at its next board meeting.