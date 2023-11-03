WTA concedes Finals ‘not a perfect event’ after player complaints

CANCUN – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has conceded that the 2023 edition of the tour Finals was “not a perfect event” and signalled changes to the operation of the circuit after a series of complaints from top players about how they are treated.
In a letter to the players leaked to Sports Illustrated, WTA chief Steve Simon said the late selection of the Mexican resort of Cancun to host the WTA’s showpiece tournament was “based on a number of complicated factors”.
“It is clear you are not happy with the decision to be here in Cancun. I understand that and you have been heard,” he wrote, after thanking the players for attending a meeting in Cancun.
“It is not a perfect event, we understand the conditions are a challenge and the WTA accepts responsibility for that.”
Cancun was named as venue for the US$9 million (S$12.3 million) tournament, which brings together the top eight singles players and doubles partnerships to conclude the season, less than two months before it started on Oct 29.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka blasted the WTA over the court conditions after the opening day of group play and said she felt “disrespected” by the standard of organisation at the prestigious event.
A day later, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova called her first WTA Finals “a disappointment”.
The complaints about the Cancun event have brought to a head widespread dissatisfaction with the way the WTA has been managing the tour.
The Athletic reported that 21 of the best players in the world had recently written a letter to Simon outlining their grievances.
The website said the players wanted higher pay, a more flexible schedule to ease their physical and mental burden, expanded childcare and representation from the independent Professional Tennis Players Association on the WTA council.
The WTA’s letter said it would consider several proposals to reduce the mandatory commitment of top players to participate in certain tournaments at its next board meeting.
The letter also told the players that a wide range of other issues “that you identified in your letter” would be reviewed.
“A great deal is being done and there is a great deal of alignment in the areas you have raised and what is being worked on,” Simon wrote.
There was no immediate reply to a request for comment from the WTA.
The WTA Finals conclude on Sunday, but on Thursday, American Jessica Pegula powered into the semi-finals, beating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 to complete an unbeaten group stage.
Pegula, the oldest player in the field at 29, had already clinched her spot in Saturday’s semi-finals and Sakkari was already out of contention before the match.
Pegula, who went winless on her WTA Finals debut in 2022, produced a dominant victory in difficult, windy conditions.
She took full advantage of 35 unforced errors from Greece’s Sakkari, including eight double faults, and reached the last four without dropping a set.
“It’s so tough to play in these conditions,” she told the Tennis Channel. “It was crazy out there today.”
In Thursday’s other match, Sabalenka grabbed a 6-2, 3-5 lead over fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina and boosted her chances of securing a semi-final berth before play was suspended due to rain. The match has been rescheduled to Friday (Saturday morning, Singapore time).
Meanwhile, at the men’s Paris Masters, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic fought back to beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 on Thursday and reach the quarter-finals.
“I run out of steam, I’ve been struggling the last couple of days with my stomach, I didn’t feel myself at all on court,” the 36-year-old Djokovic said. “I’m really happy I overcame this challenge.”
Fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament, citing health reasons after his second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald ended at 2:37am on Thursday.
The Italian was due to play Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who will now face in-form Andrey Rublev, the fifth-seed Russian who beat qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-3.
Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his spot at the ATP Finals with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win over German 10th seed Alexander Zverev and will play Karen Khachanov, who saw off Roman Safiullin 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz beat Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3 and will meet Grigor Dimitrov, who routed Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-2.
Defending champion and sixth seed Holger Rune claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniel Altmaier and will face Djokovic in a rematch of 2022’s final. REUTERS, AFP