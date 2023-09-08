Written-off England ready for ‘best’ Argentina team in their Rugby World Cup opener

MARSEILLE – England, beaten World Cup finalists four years ago, get their 2023 campaign under way against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, but will go into the match hoping to break a poor run of results that has seen Los Pumas installed as marginal favourites.

The English have dropped to eighth in the world rankings, while Argentina are sixth, with the two teams drawn in Pool D that also includes Samoa, Japan and Chile.

England’s Steve Borthwick has overseen six defeats in nine matches as coach, having taken over from Australian Eddie Jones only less than a year ago.

But the tag of underdogs does not sit well with the former England lock, who played in the 2007 World Cup when England overcome a poor start and patchy form to reach the final.

“I sense that there’s a feeling that we have been written off too early, people called time on them (the players) a bit too early. There’s a lot of class in this squad and these players have got a hell of a lot more to go,” said Borthwick.

The team suffered the ignominy of a first-ever loss to Fiji, a humbling 30-22 defeat at Twickenham in their final pre-tournament match in August, which was a fifth defeat in their last six games.

Despite a record home defeat by France in the Six Nations earlier this season, alongside losses to Scotland, Wales and Ireland (twice) in 2023, stand-in skipper Courtney Lawes echoed Borthwick’s belief, insisting that the team boasted enough experience to get past their rocky patch.

“It’s the first game of the World Cup and we’re going to be well up for it. It’s going to be hell of a spectacle. We’re going all guns blazing and give it all we’ve got,” the flanker said.

The task ahead, however, was not lost on Borthwick.