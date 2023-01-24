Wrestling: Five-member panel to run India body amid harassment allegations

MC Mary Kom, the face of Indian women’s boxing, will head the committee. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
28 min ago
Published
56 min ago

NEW DELHI – A five-member panel led by boxer MC Mary Kom will manage the daily running of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which has been hit with sexual harassment allegations, India’s sports minister said on Monday.

The country’s top wrestlers staged a sit-in protest in the capital New Delhi on Jan 18 accusing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and coaches of sexually harassing several female wrestlers.

Singh has denied any wrongdoing, but the sports ministry has stripped the WFI top brass of all administrative powers and tasked an oversight committee with running the federation and looking into the allegations.

“The WFI president will stay away from the federation’s day-to-day administrative duties and the oversight committee will take over,” sports minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

“Over the next one month, the committee will hear all the parties involved and carry out its own investigation before submitting their report to us.”

Apart from Mary Kom, the face of Indian women’s boxing, the five-member committee includes Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former badminton player Trupti Murgunde. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Wrestling: Pressure mounts on embattled Indian federation president
Wrestling: WWE boss Vince McMahon retires amid hush money probe

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top