Wrestling: European champion Bilyana Dudova recovering at home after attempted suicide

SOFIA (REUTERS) - Three-time European wrestling champion Bilyana Dudova is recovering at home after attempting to take her own life two days ago, the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation said on Thursday (May 23).

Dudova, the country's Olympic medal hope, will miss a national wrestling championship next week as her recovery would take about a month, the association said in a statement published on its website.

"I'm fine, I'm recovering at home," the 21-year-old was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dudova won three European titles from 2017-19, competing in three different categories - 55 kg, 57 kg and 59 kg. Last October, she took the silver medal at the World Championships in Budapest in the 57kg class, losing to China's Rong Ningning.

A psychologist will be working with Dudova during her recovery, the federation said.