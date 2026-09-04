World T20 champions India to face Japan in first international meeting

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Sept 4 - The reigning T20 world champions India will play Japan for the first time in an international match when the teams meet at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi on September 22, the two cricket boards said on Friday.

• The T20 fixture will mark the first time Japan will face a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in men's cricket.

• "To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association," JCA Chief Executive Naoki Miyaji said in a statement.

• Japan became an Affiliate Member of the ICC in 1989 before gaining Associate status in 2005.

• "The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan," BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Devajit Saikia, said. REUTERS