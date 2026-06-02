World Sailing's new portrayal guidelines aim to eliminate gender bias, ensure balance

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 1 - World Sailing has issued new portrayal guidelines to ensure fair, equal and respectful representation of athletes across all media platforms, the global governing body said on Monday.

• The guideline document is based on the IOC Portrayal Guidelines for media professionals, broadcasters and officials, World Sailing said.

• The guidelines aim to eliminate gender bias and ensure balanced coverage, putting the spotlight on athletic achievement and skill.

• "They are about fostering a culture of respect and equity," said Alexandra Rickham, World Sailing's director of sustainability.

• The guidelines will be implemented in upcoming major competitions including Olympic qualifiers and World Sailing Championships. REUTERS