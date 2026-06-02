Straitstimes.com header logo

World Sailing's new portrayal guidelines aim to eliminate gender bias, ensure balance

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

June 1 - World Sailing has issued new portrayal guidelines to ensure fair, equal and respectful representation of athletes across all media platforms, the global governing body said on Monday.

• The guideline document is based on the IOC Portrayal Guidelines for media professionals, broadcasters and officials, World Sailing said.

• The guidelines aim to eliminate gender bias and ensure balanced coverage, putting the spotlight on athletic achievement and skill.

• "They are about fostering a culture of respect and equity," said Alexandra Rickham, World Sailing's director of sustainability.

• The guidelines will be implemented in upcoming major competitions including Olympic qualifiers and World Sailing Championships. REUTERS

See more on

Sailing

IOC/INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.