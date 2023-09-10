World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums

BORDEAUX – World Rugby promised to take action late on Saturday evening after what appeared to be thousands of fans were stuck outside the stadium ahead of England's World Cup Pool D victory over Argentina in Marseille.

There were long queues of fans milling around outside the stadium gates within minutes of kick-off, and empty seats as the game got underway.

Ten minutes before kick-off, there was still a long queue at one of the two entry points to the Stade Velodrome with more than one thousand supporters waiting to enter.

As kick-off approached, security staff reduced their checks to allow the queue to accelerate. At the kick-off, many supporters were still trying to find their seats in the stadium.

Some fans will have missed Tom Curry's third minute red card, which sparked a defiant all-action win for England with 27 points from the boot of George Ford.

A source close to the organisers said the problem had arisen because a large number of supporters arrived shortly before the match at one of the two designated entrances.

In order to speed up the spectators’ passage into the stadium, an alleyway that is normally closed was opened, the source said. The longest delay was around 20 minutes.

Ex-England international player Brian Moore blasted the organisation. “To Rugby World Cup – the organisation at the Marseille stadium was beyond shambolic,” he wrote on social media.

“While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue,” World Rugby said.

The statement did not address similar frustrations felt by fans in Bordeaux, with hundreds of Ireland fans still battling to get into the stadium as their game against Romania kicked off on Saturday afternoon in 35 deg C heat.

Fans posting on social media blamed the city's tram system, which was overloaded hours before kick-off and could not cope with the volumes of supporters trying to reach the stadium.

There were packed-full trams in the build-up to the game and long queues of fans outside the stadium as well as swathes of empty seats within, as the game got underway.

The organisational woes will be an embarrassment for French authorities as they prepare to host the Summer Olympics next July in Paris.

The scenes also had echoes of the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, which was delayed by 36 minutes with thousands of Liverpool fans trapped outside.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of mainly Liverpool supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter of the stadium.

Organisers Uefa originally blamed the fans before apologising after an independent report into the affair found Uefa was primarily responsible for the chaos. REUTERS, AFP