World Rugby defends Australia-Hong Kong World Cup opener as fixtures released

Australia will kick off the 2027 Rugby World Cup against Hong Kong, while fans had wanted to see a Wallabies-All Blacks opener.

– World Rugby has defended launching the 2027 World Cup with Australia playing Hong Kong, with the opener looming as a major mismatch between the host nation and the Asian debutants.

Australia kick off the tournament against world No. 23 Hong Kong in Perth on Oct 1, crushing fans’ hopes of a Wallabies showdown with New Zealand, who are in the same pool.

The hosts traditionally launch the showpiece, with France taking on the All Blacks in the 2023 edition.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand slammed the scheduling on social media, while Perth-based media said local Wallabies fans had been short-changed.

World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson acknowledged the Australia-Hong Kong matchup was polarising but said the governing body’s role was to grow the game.

“Clearly people will have different opinions and the sides will have different opinions, but we’ve landed where we’ve landed,” he told reporters.

“For me, the pools are this great opportunity where clearly we are going to have teams that are dominating, but we also have teams that are aspiring.

“That’s our role as World Rugby, to build and grow our great global game.”

Robinson spoke after World Rugby released the fixtures for the biggest-ever tournament.

The expanded 24-team World Cup features 52 matches across 19 match days in seven cities – with a shortened pool stage but a new knockout round of 16.

Both semi-finals and the Nov 13 final are at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

South Africa begin their bid for a third successive title against Italy in Adelaide on Oct 3 before playing Georgia and Romania while England, who won the World Cup last time it was in Australia in 2003, start against Tonga in Brisbane on Oct 2 and also face Zimbabwe and Wales.

Three-time winners New Zealand start against Chile and then have the stand-out fixture of the pool stage against Australia in Sydney on Oct 9.

Australia captain Harry Wilson had championed starting against the All Blacks at the draw in December, saying “it doesn’t get much better than that”.

At a press event for the fixtures launch in Sydney on Tuesday, he had to row back a bit.

“I went off a little bit too early there,” he said.

“It’s obviously great to verse (play) Hong Kong in the first match and then have a week to build to what is going to be another massive match against New Zealand.”

Ireland, who have never got past the quarter-finals, start against Portugal before playing Scotland on Oct 10, while France start against the United States.

The pool phase will conclude in a historic Super Sunday on Oct 17, featuring five matches in a day, a first in tournament history.

Brisbane Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney will host back-to-back quarter-finals on Oct 30-31.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones said that the schedule gives smaller teams a “fair” chance of upsetting the sport’s big boys as he plots another shock with Japan.

Crucially, the fixture plan gives all sides roughly a week between matches.

Jones was in charge when Japan stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, but then had only four days to prepare for their next game against Scotland, which they went on to lose.

The Australian is now in his second spell as Japan coach and he said the 2027 schedule was “pretty equitable” for all teams.

“We’ve got six days between every game, which is a fair preparation period,” said the 66-year-old, whose team have been drawn in a pool with France, Samoa and the United States.

“I remember in 2015 we beat South Africa and we were on the bus the next day to prepare to play Scotland – that’s hard going. Now I think it’s quite equitable so I think they’ve done a good job.”

Japan reached the quarter-finals for the first time as World Cup hosts in 2019, but they failed to get past the pool stage four years later in France.

They will start their 2027 campaign against Samoa before facing France and then USA. REUTERS, AFP