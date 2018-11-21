World record holders Kipchoge and Mayer nominated for athlete of the year

PARIS (AFP) - The world's fastest marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and world decathlon record holder Kevin Mayer are among five nominees for the IAAF's male athlete of the year, the federation announced on Tuesday (Nov 20).

The Kenyan and Frenchman are joined on the short-list by the quickest person over 60m indoors American Christian Coleman, European pole-vault champion Armand Duplantis from Sweden and Asian Games 400m hurdles champion in Qatar's Abderrahman Samba.

The contenders for the women's prize were announced a day earlier with Kenya's 3000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, 100m European champion in Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, Colombia's Diamond League long and triple jump title holder Caterine Ibarguen, the Bahamas' 200m Diamond League gold-medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo and European heptathlon champion in Belgian Nafissatou Thiam all included.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on Dec 4 after voting from the IAAF's Council, IAAF members and the public.