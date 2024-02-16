World record holder Pan Zhanle takes 100m freestyle swimming gold

DOHA – A “nervous” Pan Zhanle backed up his men’s 100 metres freestyle world record by winning the world title in Doha on Feb 15 in a warning to rivals for the Paris Olympics gold medal.

The 19-year-old did not threaten the stunning 46.80 seconds mark he set with the lead-off swim in the relay at the world championships on Feb 11, but 47.53 was enough to secure his first individual world gold at the Aspire Dome pool.

He had to fight for it, though, with Italian runner-up Alessandro Miressi and Hungary’s bronze medallist Nandor Nemeth threatening to upset the Chinese favourite in a furious finish.

“I was a bit nervous because this is my first individual final at the World Championships,” Pan said.

“My time was just so-so. I tried my best but my level was not that strong. I know it’s only the beginning. Let’s meet in Paris.”

Pan was strong favourite for the blue-riband title but Canadian Finlay Knox’s 200 metres individual medley gold was something of a surprise.