World record holder Pan Zhanle takes 100m freestyle swimming gold

DOHA – A “nervous” Pan Zhanle backed up his men’s 100 metres freestyle world record by winning the world title in Doha on Feb 15 in a warning to rivals for the Paris Olympics gold medal.
The 19-year-old did not threaten the stunning 46.80 seconds mark he set with the lead-off swim in the relay at the world championships on Feb 11, but 47.53 was enough to secure his first individual world gold at the Aspire Dome pool.
He had to fight for it, though, with Italian runner-up Alessandro Miressi and Hungary’s bronze medallist Nandor Nemeth threatening to upset the Chinese favourite in a furious finish.
“I was a bit nervous because this is my first individual final at the World Championships,” Pan said.
“My time was just so-so. I tried my best but my level was not that strong. I know it’s only the beginning. Let’s meet in Paris.”
Pan was strong favourite for the blue-riband title but Canadian Finlay Knox’s 200 metres individual medley gold was something of a surprise.
The United States’ Fukuoka 2023 runner-up Carson Foster had bigger claims but Knox took him down from lane seven in the final freestyle leg to win in 1:56.64, improving on his Canadian record. Italy’s Alberto Razzetti claimed bronze.
“Historically, I’m pretty slow with backstroke (but) the last 50 everyone knows you just have to dig deep and go for it,” said Knox.
In a modest field lacking all of the Fukuoka world championships medallists, Briton Laura Stephens won the women’s 200m butterfly in 2:07.35, pipping Denmark’s Helena Bach by less than a tenth of a second.
Bosnia’s Lana Pudar took bronze and enjoyed the biggest cheers of the night from a rowdy pocket of Bosnian fans.
American Claire Curzan continued her fruitful campaign by winning the non-Olympic 50m breaststroke in 27.43 seconds, pipping Australian surprise package Iona Anderson by 0.02 seconds.
Having missed out on a spot in the United States’ World Championships team to Fukuoka last July, Curzan now has four medals, including golds in the 100m backstroke and mixed medley relay.
Buoyed by Pan’s world title, China’s women capped a successful night for the nation by claiming the 4x200m freestyle relay gold ahead of Britain and a second-string Australian team.
In the early session on Feb 16, Singapore’s swimmers did not make it past their respective heats – Teong Tzen Wei finished 18th in the men’s 100m butterfly in 52.62sec, while Jonathan Tan clocked 22.27sec in the 50m fly to place 28th.
Quah Ting Wen was 21st in the women’s 50m fly in 26.78sec and Ashley Lim finished 21st in the 800m freestyle after timing 8min 54.74sec.
Meanwhile, world champion Cameron McEvoy made a blistering start in his 50 metres freestyle title defence at the while Curzan took a step closer to a rare sweep of the women’s backstroke titles.
Australian McEvoy won his heat with ease, clocking an impressive 21.13 seconds at the Aspire Dome pool to be top seed for the semi-finals later on Feb 16 ahead of Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov (21.56).
Cesar Cielo’s world record of 20.91 in a now-banned super-suit has stood for over 14 years but McEvoy, who won the title last July in Fukuoka in 21.06, could be ready to threaten it.
With Australian champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown skipping Doha along with the minor medallists from Fukuoka, Curzan has had it all her own way in the backstroke.
She qualified fastest for the 200m semis in 2:10.50, ahead of Australia’s Jaclyn Barclay.
Victory in the 200 would make Curzan only the second woman to win all three backstroke titles at the same World Championships, with McKeown the first at Fukuoka.
Swedish swimming titan Sarah Sjostrom is on track for a sixth successive title in the non-Olympic women’s 50m butterfly.
Only one other swimmer has won six world golds in succession in a single event: Katie Ledecky in the 800m freestyle.
World record holder Sjostrom clocked 24.88, the ninth fastest time ever, to be top seed for the 50m butterfly semi-finals.
“I feel amazing, it was great to go under 25 seconds. I didn’t really expect that,” the 30-year-old told reporters.
“But of course I had a really nice feeling and a nice catch in my stroke, so it’s nice to see a good time.”
The results of the finals on Feb 16 were not available at press time. REUTERS