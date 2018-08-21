World Olympians Association appoints former Singapore sailor Jovina Choo as first WOA development officer for Asia

JAKARTA - The World Olympians Association (WOA) has appointed former Singapore sailor Jovina Choo as its first WOA development officer for Asia to enhance the development of National Olympians Associations (NOAs) in Asia in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The establishment of the new role was announced on Tuesday (Aug 21) at a meeting of Asian Olympians Associations during the ongoing 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 28-year-old Choo, who competed in sailing at the 2016 Olympic Games before joining the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne on a 12-month internship last year, will be responsible for supporting the growth and expansion of NOAs in the region and raising the profile of the role Olympians play in society.

Choo will also support the delivery of WOA's six-month pilot, initially working with five Asian NOAs including Malaysia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and the Philippines to assist with their development and increase their influence and effectiveness.

The long-term plan of the WOA is to make this position permanent in Asia and expand the programme to all five continents.

"I would like to welcome Jovina Choo to the WOA team as our first Continental Development Officer," said WOA president Joel Bouzou said.

"Jovina joins at a crucial time for WOA and the Olympic Movement in Asia and I am confident her support will prove invaluable as we progress the development of our member associations and maximise the impact and influence of Olympians."

"I am honoured to be joining WOA in this exciting new role to advance the development of NOAs in my home region," said Choo.

"I believe Asia has immense potential to support Olympians at all stages of their lives and that Olympians have the opportunity to be at the forefront of the Olympic movement.

"It is my privilege to embark on this journey with Olympians. I look forward to working with the National Olympian Associations across Asia to promote the role of Olympians, and to maximise their effectiveness in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022."