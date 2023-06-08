World No. 35 Christo Popov dumps Loh Kean Yew out of Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE – In recent years, Frenchman Christo Popov has revelled in knocking out higher-ranked players.

At the 2021 Indonesia Open, then-world No. 70 at 19 years old, he achieved the biggest upset of his career with a shock first-round victory over home favourite and Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting.

In March, he sent India’s Lakshya Sen packing in the German Open’s first round.

At the Singapore Badminton Open on Thursday, Popov, now world No. 35, added another big name to his list of scalps – the Republic’s 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Displaying resilience and composure, Popov silenced the 4,800-strong Indoor Stadium crowd with a 21-10, 23-21 win over the world No. 5 in the second round.

“I have waited so long to get these type of results. Making a 750 quarter-finals is my biggest result yet and I’m just very happy,” said Popov, referring to the competition’s status as a Super 750 event, the third tier on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

“This is my first game against Loh Kean Yew and I didn’t really know what to expect, but maybe I adapted better than him today.”

He will meet world No. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the last eight.

From the get-go, Loh was a shadow of his usual self.

Uncharacteristically spraying loose shots into the net, he allowed the more aggressive Popov to reel in six points in a row.

While the home fans cheered every point Loh won, with brief shouts of “ee-ya!” as his lethal smashes ripped through the air, there was deafening silence each time Popov picked up the points.

Loh said: “This whole match there is a lot of disappointment and unhappiness. I need to go back to think, analyse and discuss (with my coaches).

“I tried my best to make a comeback (in the second set) to be more focused and aggressive but it wasn’t enough.”

Loh’s early 5-1 lead in the second set was quickly erased when errors crept back into his game. But from 17-19 down, he drew level with a trademark smash and a hard-fought defensive point that left him sprawled on the court.