World No. 1s Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young win China Open finals

BEIJING – Badminton powerhouse Viktor Axelsen clinched his first China Open title on Sunday as An Se-young took the women’s trophy.

World No. 1 Axelsen overcame a second-game surge by homegrown finalist Lu Guangzu to triumph 21-16, 21-19 in 49 minutes.

After sailing through the first game, the Dane found himself 18-12 behind in the second before taking nine of the last 10 points to win the match.

“It feels absolutely amazing, honestly,” Axelsen said at the venue in the eastern Chinese city of Changzhou.

“To be honest, the most important thing is how I bounced back after the World Championships.”

At that tournament in Copenhagen last month, Axelsen slumped to a shock quarter-final defeat by India’s H.S. Prannoy.

“I have proved to myself that if I try to do my best every single day and if I try to get back after some losses, I can get better,” Axelsen said.

It was a day for the top-ranked players as South Korea’s An downed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-10, 21-19.

An, who sealed promotion to world No. 1 with victory at the Japan Open in July, also breezed through the opening game but fell behind in the second.

But she gradually pegged back the second-ranked Yamaguchi before notching the final three points to seal victory in 38 minutes.

“It’s true that I’ve played Akane many times, so we can anticipate each other’s shots. So we need to prepare well for the match,” An said.

“As long as my body can take it, I hope I can reach the finals of other tournaments, and get a good result at the Asian Games,” she added.

“Right now, my focus is on how to improve and play better.”