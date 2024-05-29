World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen off to a winning start at KFF Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE – Fresh off his first title of the season at the Malaysia Masters, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen continued his winning form at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open with a hard-fought 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 first-round victory over India’s 14th-ranked Lakshya Sen on May 29.

Returning to the Republic after a five-year absence, the 1.94m-tall Dane rewarded 4,870 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a skilful display of featherlight drop shots, 300kmh smashes and a strategic net game.

The 30-year-old was made to sweat for the victory, though, as he survived a 63-minute duel to outlast a resilient Sen, who held a 10-8 advantage in the rubber.

But Axelsen reeled off eight points in a row to wrest back control before sealing the win with a reverse backhand smash.

Turning to face the crowd, the Tokyo Olympic champion let out a big roar accompanied by a double fist pump before running up to kiss the net.

Axelsen told The Straits Times: “When I saw the draw, I was a little bit nervous because Lakshya is a really, really strong opponent. He can beat anyone on a good day. It’s not easy to play here in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The drift is tricky and I haven’t played here in a few years.

“All in all, I was super happy with my performance today, especially the first game and last part of the third. I played really nice at the net today. I told myself I needed to do something different, to go all in at the net and it paid off.”