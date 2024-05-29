World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen off to a winning start at KFF Singapore Badminton Open

SINGAPORE – Fresh off his first title of the season at the Malaysia Masters, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen continued his winning form at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open with a hard-fought 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 first-round victory over India’s 14th-ranked Lakshya Sen on May 29.
Returning to the Republic after a five-year absence, the 1.94m-tall Dane rewarded 4,870 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a skilful display of featherlight drop shots, 300kmh smashes and a strategic net game.
The 30-year-old was made to sweat for the victory, though, as he survived a 63-minute duel to outlast a resilient Sen, who held a 10-8 advantage in the rubber.
But Axelsen reeled off eight points in a row to wrest back control before sealing the win with a reverse backhand smash.
Turning to face the crowd, the Tokyo Olympic champion let out a big roar accompanied by a double fist pump before running up to kiss the net.
Axelsen told The Straits Times: “When I saw the draw, I was a little bit nervous because Lakshya is a really, really strong opponent. He can beat anyone on a good day. It’s not easy to play here in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The drift is tricky and I haven’t played here in a few years.
“All in all, I was super happy with my performance today, especially the first game and last part of the third. I played really nice at the net today. I told myself I needed to do something different, to go all in at the net and it paid off.”
After a comfortable first game, the Dane allowed Sen to claw his way back into the match. Turning his counterpunching into offence, the Indian recovered from a 10-11 deficit to take the second game 21-16.
In the decider, Sen led 7-5, 9-7 and 10-8 before Axelsen took control with his aggressive net play.
Sen, 22, said: “It was a very, very tough match. I think I could have played a bit more freely in the third game and it could have gone the other way. But credit to him as well, he played a very solid game towards the end.”
Axelsen, who had called the 2011 Singapore Open his “breakthrough tournament” as he beat China’s former world No. 1 Bao Chunlai, will next face Chinese Taipei’s world No. 17 Lin Chun-yi.
The winner could meet Indonesia’s two-time defending champion Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals.
Ginting was given a free pass into the second round after Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia withdrew, citing a hamstring injury.
In the other half of the draw, Chinese Taipei’s 13th-ranked Chou Tien-chen produced the day’s biggest upset, scalping Indonesia’s world No. 3 Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-6 to end the All England champion’s 16-match winning streak.
Chou, 34, said: “During the All England Open (Chou lost 21-4, 21-15), the score was quite wide and I had very little preparation. This time, I was able to work on my shortcomings... I tried to push him and hide my weaknesses. It turned out to be quite smooth sailing.”
In the women’s draw, India’s P.V. Sindhu saved four game points in the second game to beat Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 22-20 and set up a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final.
In the second round, Sindhu will meet Rio de Janeiro Games winner Carolina Marin, who pipped Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-18.
Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi is also through after fellow former world No. 1 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand withdrew with an arm injury.
Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew will meet 2023 finalist and world No. 4 Anders Antonsen on May 30 for a place in the quarter-finals.
Antonsen’s compatriot, Axelsen, who is good friends with Loh, joked that he was looking forward to the Singaporean’s hospitality after the tournament.
Axelsen added: “I always wish him the best. I know when we are both free, he will take good care of me. Hopefully we can both do really well.”