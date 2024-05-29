World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen off to a winning start at KFF Singapore Badminton Open

Viktor Axelsen rewarded 4,550 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a skilful display of featherlight drop shots. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
SINGAPORE – Fresh off his first title of the season at the Malaysia Masters, world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen continued his winning form at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open with a hard-fought 21-13, 16-21, 21-13 first-round victory over India’s 14th-ranked Lakshya Sen on May 29.

Returning to the Republic after a five-year absence, the 1.94m-tall Dane rewarded 4,870 fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a skilful display of featherlight drop shots, 300kmh smashes and a strategic net game.

The 30-year-old was made to sweat for the victory, though, as he survived a 63-minute duel to outlast a resilient Sen, who held a 10-8 advantage in the rubber.

But Axelsen reeled off eight points in a row to wrest back control before sealing the win with a reverse backhand smash.

Turning to face the crowd, the Tokyo Olympic champion let out a big roar accompanied by a double fist pump before running up to kiss the net.

Axelsen told The Straits Times: “When I saw the draw, I was a little bit nervous because Lakshya is a really, really strong opponent. He can beat anyone on a good day. It’s not easy to play here in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The drift is tricky and I haven’t played here in a few years.

“All in all, I was super happy with my performance today, especially the first game and last part of the third. I played really nice at the net today. I told myself I needed to do something different, to go all in at the net and it paid off.”

Viktor Axelsen credited his strong net game for a late turnaround against Lakshya Sen. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

After a comfortable first game, the Dane allowed Sen to claw his way back into the match. Turning his counterpunching into offence, the Indian recovered from a 10-11 deficit to take the second game 21-16.

In the decider, Sen led 7-5, 9-7 and 10-8 before Axelsen took control with his aggressive net play.

Sen, 22, said: “It was a very, very tough match. I think I could have played a bit more freely in the third game and it could have gone the other way. But credit to him as well, he played a very solid game towards the end.”

Axelsen, who had called the 2011 Singapore Open his “breakthrough tournament” as he beat China’s former world No. 1 Bao Chunlai, will next face Chinese Taipei’s world No. 17 Lin Chun-yi.

The winner could meet Indonesia’s two-time defending champion Anthony Ginting in the quarter-finals.

Ginting was given a free pass into the second round after Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia withdrew, citing a hamstring injury.

In the other half of the draw, Chinese Taipei’s 13th-ranked Chou Tien-chen produced the day’s biggest upset, scalping Indonesia’s world No. 3 Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-6 to end the All England champion’s 16-match winning streak.

Chou, 34, said: “During the All England Open (Chou lost 21-4, 21-15), the score was quite wide and I had very little preparation. This time, I was able to work on my shortcomings... I tried to push him and hide my weaknesses. It turned out to be quite smooth sailing.”

Chou Tien Chen (above) ended Jonatan Christie’s 16-match winning streak. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

In the women’s draw, India’s P.V. Sindhu saved four game points in the second game to beat Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 22-20 and set up a repeat of the 2016 Olympic final.

In the second round, Sindhu will meet Rio de Janeiro Games winner Carolina Marin, who pipped Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-18.

Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi is also through after fellow former world No. 1 Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand withdrew with an arm injury.

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew will meet 2023 finalist and world No. 4 Anders Antonsen on May 30 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Antonsen’s compatriot, Axelsen, who is good friends with Loh, joked that he was looking forward to the Singaporean’s hospitality after the tournament.

Axelsen added: “I always wish him the best. I know when we are both free, he will take good care of me. Hopefully we can both do really well.”

