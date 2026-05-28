World No. 1 Jannik Sinner crashes out of French Open after shock defeat in the heat

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Italy's Jannik Sinner trying to cool down during a break of play in his men's singles match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

PARIS – World No. 1 Jannik Sinner surrendered a two-set lead and crashed out of the French Open on May 28, losing 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 to 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina in the second round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was the overwhelming favourite to claim the clay-court title – the only Major missing in his collection – following the absence of his injured arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Underlining his imperious form, Sinner had joined Novak Djokovic as the only players to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events by claiming the Italian Open title for a record sixth-straight ATP Masters title less than two weeks ago.

At Roland Garros, the 24-year-old Italian had opened his campaign with a straight-set win over French wild card Clement Tabur on May 26.

But after taking a two-set lead against Cerundolo on May 28, he wilted in the heat, allowing his 24-year-old rival to come from behind to seal his passage to the third round.