World Cup winner Siya Kolisi ‘excited’ at new chapter in France

PARIS – South Africa’s two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi made his first public appearance as a Racing 92 player on Thursday, and admitted that it felt like “the first day back at school”.

Kolisi, who led the Springboks to the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, has joined the Top 14 French club from South African franchise Sharks on a three-year deal.

“I’m excited,” he said, adding that he will make his debut for the club against La Rochelle in Paris on Nov 26.

“I started training on Tuesday and it’s exciting. It felt like the first day back at school.

“I’ve got a reputation, but it’s not my reputation that’s going to count on the pitch. I need to prove myself, learn a new language and get to grips with a new culture.

“The day I leave the club, I want people to be able to say that I gave it my all.”

The 32-year-old lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time after a dramatic 12-11 win over New Zealand at the Stade de France in the final on Oct 28, after which the Springboks were given a massive reception at home.