World Cup: Why goals aren’t the only thing Messi and Ronaldo are chasing in Qatar

Do you believe in fairy-tale endings?

For many, that would be seeing either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - the two greatest players of their generation - riding off into the sunset with football’s greatest prize.

Messi is 35 and Ronaldo 37, and as exceptional as both are at making fools of defenders and scoring goals - combined, they have over 1,500 - Father Time is one opponent they will not be able to beat.

Both have indicated that this is likely to be their last World Cup. A final chance at winning the one trophy which has eluded them throughout their illustrious careers.

Between the two, Messi appears to have the better chance in Qatar.

Argentina are on a 35-match unbeaten run, and last lost a game in July 2019.

In fact, if Lionel Scaloni’s men avoid defeat in the group stage - they play Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C - they will eclipse Italy to set a new unbeaten record in international football.

During their run, Argentina won their first major trophy in 28 years when they captured the 2021 Copa America, which marked Messi’s first and only international tournament win.

He came agonisingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014. Germany, though, pipped Argentina to the title in Brazil with a goal in extra time by substitute Mario Gotze.

A sombre, almost dazed, Messi clutching the tournament’s best player trophy, awarded to him after the final, was one of the enduring images from that World Cup. He will want a different snapshot to look back on from Qatar.

Ronaldo’s Portugal, meanwhile, have not been as all-conquering as Argentina in recent years.

They needed to go through the stress of negotiating play-off games, where they beat Turkey and North Macedonia to book their spot in Qatar.

Despite this, the Portuguese squad can rely on self-belief that they have what it takes to win in major tournaments.

They lifted the 2019 Nations League and the 2016 European Championship, the latter of which was memorable partly because they did it without their talisman Ronaldo, who was substituted in the 25th minute in the final against France because of injury.

He was in tears as he was stretchered off, but later composed himself to become head coach Fernando Santos’ right-hand man in the technical area. With an ice pack strapped to his knee, Ronaldo became more and more animated as the game wore on, barking instructions and cajoling his teammates to a famous win over the French.

Never one to shun the spotlight, this month the preening star will also be on a personal mission as he aims to become the first player in history to score in five World Cups.

He is currently among only four players - the others are Brazil great Pele and German duo Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler - who have scored in four tournaments.

Goals, however, win only games and in Qatar, both Ronaldo and Messi will want more than just to bulge the net.

Some - incorrectly, in my opinion - consider a World Cup win to be a must-have for a player to be in the “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.

That is why fans of a certain vintage insist that, as brilliant as Messi is, he is still in 1986 champion Diego Maradona’s shadow.

It is why Pele, the only three-time winner, is touted as the greatest ever.

Whether this generation’s greatest pair can convince the few remaining doubters, will be seen in just over a month.

For the record, it is possible for a Messi-Ronaldo final to take place, even if improbable. The tournament draw in April set up the possibility of this meeting, if both Argentina and Portugal top their respective groups, or if both finish second.

And if you are wondering who has the edge between the two - the answer is Messi.

The Argentinian has won 16 of their 36 meetings for both club and country, compared to Ronaldo’s 11.

If you take into account only finals of competitive matches, however, the score is even, with one win apiece.

The last, and possibly defining chapter in the story of their rivalry, could be written in Qatar.