World Cup: Wenger takes swipe at teams who 'focused on demonstrations'

DOHA – Arsene Wenger said on Sunday that teams who focused on football rather than “political demonstrations” fared better in the opening round at the World Cup.

The former Arsenal manager is now working for Fifa as its head of global football development and made the remark unprompted during a press conference looking at trends during the group stage, which concluded last Friday.

“When you go to a World Cup, you know you must not lose the first game,” said the 73-year-old, saying teams with World Cup experience such as holders France won their opening matches.

The Frenchman added: “And the teams as well who were mentally ready, who had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations.”

Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening match against Japan in protest at Fifa’s refusal to allow the captains of seven European sides to wear rainbow-themed armbands in support of LGBT rights.

The four-time champions lost 2-1 to the Asians and eventually exited in the group stages.

The Qatar World Cup has seen an unusual amount of political discussion from teams, with some voicing concerns about the host’s treatment of migrant labour, its approach to LGBT rights and Fifa’s threats to penalise players for political statements.

Denmark also made a stand over the armbands and last month wanted to use a training kit with slogans in support for human rights. AFP, REUTERS