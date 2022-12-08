World Cup: ‘We are all united’ says Portugal’s Otavio, as media scrutiny of Ronaldo continues

AL SHAHANIYA, Qatar – What must be going through Cristiano Ronaldo’s mind right now?

Ahead of their World Cup quarter-final with Morocco on Saturday, Portugal’s superstar emerged for their training session on Thursday evening at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club looking unruffled and unfussed.

Spending most of the warm-up next to defender Pepe, his best friend in the national squad, he betrayed little emotion, at times flashing his million-dollar smile, even with the microscope over his intriguing status with the Selecao in Qatar.

Hours earlier, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) issued a denial that Ronaldo had threatened to leave the team’s camp in Qatar in a tense conversation with coach Fernando Santos, after being axed from the starting XI for the team’s 6-1, last-16 victory over Switzerland.

“At no time,” said the FPF, “did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar. Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected.”

It added that the 37-year-old’s appearance against Switzerland – he came on with 16 minutes left and the game at 5-1 – was a further demonstration of his commitment to the team. The former Manchester United striker, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is the most-capped Portuguese player and the top international goalscorer of all time.

“A group too united to be broken by external forces,” Ronaldo posted on social media about an hour before training on Thursday. “A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any opponent. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe us! Go ahead, Portugal!”

Inspiring words. But what would have been going through his mind on Thursday when he was one of the 10 players told not to grab a bib before training – suggesting he would again not be in the line-up against Morocco?

He did not sulk or frown, perhaps well aware that his is a face that courts a thousand camera clicks. An incredible image from the Switzerland game of a horde of photographers focusing their lenses on him on the Portugal bench, instead of the team lining up on the pitch, told its own story.

In the 15 minutes open to the media, Ronaldo appeared on the periphery during training. In a two-sided game, he hardly managed to get on the ball or made a successful tackle – a regular sight earlier this season when he was in a United jersey – as younger teammates like midfielders Otavio and Bruno Fernandes glided past.

What would have been going through his mind when Goncalo Ramos, the 21-year-old who took his place against Switzerland and promptly scored a hat-trick, drilled an unerring shot into goal in their two-sided game?