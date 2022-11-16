World Cup: The tech that will keep players cool in the desert

On a hot day, you need a man like Dr Cool. And in Qatar, it can get seriously hot.

When The Straits Times visited the Arab nation in September, about six weeks out from the World Cup, temperatures soared to 42 deg C. Naturally, the question on many journalists’ minds was: How could anyone play football here?

Dr Cool was on hand at the Al Janoub Stadium – the world’s purpose-built air conditioned football ground – to deliver the answer.

Dr Saud Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Ghani, to give Dr Cool his actual name, is a professor at the College of Engineering at the Qatar University. In 2009, when Qatar was bidding to host the 2022 World Cup in a traditional summer timing, he was the man tasked to find solutions for the heat to make that a possibility.

And while the tournament later was moved to become the first winter World Cup – when temperatures will drop to a more comfortable low-to-mid 20 deg Cs – it is hoped the work he and his team have put in will help the stadiums avoid becoming white elephants once football’s showpiece event leaves the Middle East.

Dr Saud, a Sudan-born mechanical engineer, has been trotted out frequently for the past three years by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy to explain the cooling technology for stadiums to groups of journalists and visitors. He had lost none of his enthusiasm when The Straits Times swung by.

The bespectacled boffin’s earnest eyes lit up as he rattled off statistics behind the technology, like how each human generates the heat of two laptops and gives off 70g of sweat per hour.

“If a stadium like (the 40,000-capacity) Al Janoub is full, that is like having the heat of 80,000 laptops in the stands,” he said.

He went on to explain how temperatures at seven of the eight World Cup venues – only the dismantleable Stadium 974 does not feature the technology – will be managed by “spot cooling”.

Over 300 small, concealed sensors around the stadium will collect information on temperature, humidity, wind velocity and even the type of clothing worn by fans in a certain sector of the stadium. From these details, officials in a control room in the stadium will decide the level of cooling required for that zone.

“The methodology of control here is not the temperature itself,” said Dr Saud, “but thermal comfort.”

The cooling mechanism itself is powered by a giant solar farm in the desert outside Qatar’s capital of Doha. The energy generated will run through a system that chills stored water down to about seven deg C. This is the source of a gentle breeze of cool air which is pushed out through grills under seats in the stands. The air is later drawn back, re-cooled, filtered and pushed out again.

“This circulation of air,” explained Dr Saud, “creates a micro bubble about two metres above your head, for your zone. Then there is also a macro bubble around the stadium.”