World Cup: The team will ‘fight till the end’, say SPL’s Croatian players

SINGAPORE – Tanjong Pagar midfielder Mirko Sugic is not joking when he says Croatia will come to a standstill when they play Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Such is the football fever in the nation of only four million people that “even if you head out to a shop to buy something, I think the shopkeeper is going to get mad at you”, said the 28-year-old.

“Every single Croatian will be watching the match. Everywhere now, all you see are Croatian flags outside shops and on cars. It is really cold at the moment here so most of us will be watching from inside coffee shops, bars or at home.”

Four years ago, Sugic was among at least 500,000 of his countrymen at Jelacic square in Zagreb to give a heroes’ welcome to the Croatian national team.

Their surprise final run in Russia 2018 was a milestone moment for Croatia and years later, Sugic was still waxing lyrical about that squad and recalling the scenes in the capital then.

But there was a nine-second silence down the line from Nova Gradiska – a small town Sugic calls home and where he is back for a holiday – when he was asked if a victory over Brazil would eclipse that improbable run four years ago.

He finally said: “I think so, yes. This is Brazil. One of the biggest national teams. And in this World Cup, they are the favourites. Everyone is expecting them to not just win this match, but the whole tournament. If we knock them out, it is huge. It will be incredible.”

Croatia have never beaten Brazil in a game and despite the mismatch, Sugic is putting his faith in coach Zlatko Dalic and his men.

Sugic, like compatriot and Hougang United midfielder Kristijan Krajcek, will be watching the game at a bar with a group of friends.

Krajcek, who was the hat-trick hero in Hougang’s Singapore Cup final last month – is also back home in Osijek after the conclusion of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

The 29-year-old said: “This team will fight till the end. People here are really excited for the match even though it is against Brazil because over the years, the team has shown that it can match against anyone. It is in our nature to fight with all we have until the final whistle. Anything is possible.”