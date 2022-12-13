World Cup: The keys to Morocco’s history-making miracle run

DOHA – It was close to 3am on Sunday when a jeep adorned with multiple Morocco flags – one wrapped around its spare tire on the back and several others billowing in the wind off its sides – zipped along Wadi Msheireb Street towards Souq Waqif, accompanied by pulsing Arabic music and joyous honks.

Hours earlier, Morocco had become the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semi-final after defeating Portugal 1-0, and their supporters revelled long into the night at Qatar’s famous traditional marketplace, which turned into a mini-Rabat not for the first time at this tournament.

The Atlas Lions, ranked 22nd in the world, have beaten three of the top 10 teams in the world to get to this stage, and on Wednesday face a fourth-ranked France side powered by an in-form Kylian Mbappe. It is arguably their toughest test yet on this miracle run.

An unshakable support

As the tournament nears an end, the crowds in Qatar have generally thinned. No longer do we see rambunctious Senegalese fans dancing in the metro stations and trains, or colourful Mexican fans donning wonderfully eccentric tricolour costumes roaming the streets. But the Moroccan backing has swelled.

Fans scrambled to get seats on seven additional flights from Casablanca to Doha that Royal Air Maroc ran for the Portugal game, and another 30 extra flights have been offered ahead of the semi-final. These late arrivals will boost the fanatical backing the team have received here.

When The Straits Times visited the team’s base at Wyndham Doha West Bay on a chilly Monday evening, about 20 supporters lined the street, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes. While waiting, they mingled and showed each other videos of celebrations at previous games.