World Cup: The stars are aligned for Brazil to reclaim their throne

For Brazil to go 20 years without lifting a World Cup seems like an aberration. A glitch in the matrix.

Success in football, though, like it often is in sport, is cyclical.

And after riding out an unhappy two decades, the Selecao head to Qatar as the world’s top-ranked team, and they look set for a return to glory.

The record five-time champions have endured dark moments in their football history, and risen from the ashes each time.

The shame of the “Maracanzo” – a 2-1 upset by Uruguay in the 1950 final on home soil – preceded their first World Cup triumph eight years later, sparked by a teenage Pele. He would go on to lift the Cup two more times, in 1962 and 1970. Then came the first barren spell.

The rise of Diego Maradona’s Argentina and West Germany meant Brazil had to wait 24 years before Bebeto and Romario ushered in another era of success, when they reached three straight finals from 1994 to 2002. Two wins, over Italy and Germany, bookended a shock defeat in 1998 by hosts France. What followed was the second long wait.

Consecutive underwhelming quarter-final exits meant the 2014 tournament, which Brazil hosted, was seen as an opportunity for a coveted reboot. Instead, the nation re-lived their pain of 64 years’ prior with the ignominy of another huge embarrassment, losing 7-1 to Germany in a fateful semi-final dubbed the “Mineirazo”.

Brazil took eight years to get over the Maracanzo. And it has now been eight years since the Mineirazo humiliation in Belo Horizonte.

The Brazilian squad head to Qatar hungry to prove a point, and they well could.

They set a new record for most points in the South American qualifiers, keeping 13 clean sheets in 17 games while scoring an average of 2.5 goals per game.

In the past six years under head coach Tite, they have lost only two competitive games. They were pipped 2-1 by Belgium in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals and lost 1-0 to Argentina in the 2021 Copa America final.

Tite has often preached balance in building his team and seems to have found just that, in playing style and also squad composition.

The experience of defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and midfield general Casemiro, who have over 200 caps between them, provides a base for a clutch of exciting young attacking talents. Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, Manchester United’s flamboyant winger Antony, and surprise call-up Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal are all aged 22 or younger.