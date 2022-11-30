World Cup: Southgate staves off criticism but Senegal will be a different proposition

England manager Gareth Southgate, who has often been criticised by the English press as being conservative, showed in the 3-0 win over Wales that he is more flexible than many personify him as. PHOTO: REUTERS

John Brewin

Updated
Published
55 min ago
It’s about this time in a World Cup when the English begin to get excited. And afraid, too. Beating Wales 3-0 revived something of the optimism that followed the 6-2 win over Iran, though Group B was about as easy an assignment as was available in Qatar. 

That Tuesday’s goals against Wales came from Marcus Rashford (two) and Phil Foden served as vindication for Gareth Southgate, who continues to attract criticism despite being the most successful English manager since 1966 World Cup-winning boss Alf Ramsey.

