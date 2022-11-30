World Cup: Southgate staves off criticism but Senegal will be a different proposition

It’s about this time in a World Cup when the English begin to get excited. And afraid, too. Beating Wales 3-0 revived something of the optimism that followed the 6-2 win over Iran, though Group B was about as easy an assignment as was available in Qatar.

That Tuesday’s goals against Wales came from Marcus Rashford (two) and Phil Foden served as vindication for Gareth Southgate, who continues to attract criticism despite being the most successful English manager since 1966 World Cup-winning boss Alf Ramsey.