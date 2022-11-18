World Cup: Singaporean fans travel to Qatar to soak in the atmosphere

SINGAPORE – Christopher Wong still remembers the date July 7, 1974, clearly.

It was the day colour television made its debut in Singapore and his father had bought a set to catch the first programme to be aired in colour: the World Cup final between Franz Beckenbauer’s West Germany and Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands, which the West Germans won 2-1.

Wong’s love for the sport has only grown, with the 59-year-old following the subsequent World Cups closely.

In the past decade, he has also gone to Europe to watch English Premier League (EPL) and Champions League games, but he had never caught the World Cup live.

That is set to change this year as the pilot and his wife Jane are among several Singaporean fans who will be travelling to Qatar for football’s biggest spectacle. They will be attending four group-stage games (England v United States, Spain v Germany, France v Denmark, Portugal v Uruguay) at the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

“I have a regular diet of top-notch football through EPL, La Liga, but to be there for a global event – it’s just like Olympics – just being there, soaking up the atmosphere, experiencing what it’s like,” said Wong, who has spent at least $15,000 on the trip.

“It’s going to be very fun and it’ll be an experience with people from around the world coming together to have a good time. Sport is about entertainment and packaging everything together and there will be all these fringe activities for fans so it’ll be a complete experience – I think every World Cup and host will try to outdo the previous one.”

Wong’s impressions of the World Cup atmosphere were reaffirmed by Jun Tan, who will be heading to Qatar for his third Finals, having been to the 2014 and 2018 editions in Rio and Russia respectively.

Through his trips to previous World Cups, the 41-year-old has made friends with fans from other countries and is looking forward to meeting up with them in Qatar again.

One of his most memorable World Cup experiences has been watching Argentina’s 2-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina at Brazil’s Maracana Stadium in 2014, with Lionel Messi scoring La Albiceleste’s second goal. He recalled how he felt overwhelmed by the atmosphere as part of the 75,000 crowd.

“We’re all gathered with people who share the same passion – I got to meet new friends and we keep in touch till now,” said Tan, who works in the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry and has spent about $3,500 on his upcoming trip to Qatar.