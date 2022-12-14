World Cup: Security guard at Lusail Stadium dies after serious fall

DOHA – A security guard at the World Cup’s Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said on Wednesday.

The statement said John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Dec 10. It added that medical teams immediately arrived at the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance.

CNN reported he was from Kenya and aged 24.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement said.

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”

The organisers said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall “as a matter of urgency” and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed,” the statement added.

Last week, Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino following reports that the man died while working at a training site during the World Cup.

Journalists Khalid al-Misslam, Roger Pearce and Grant Wahl have also died while covering the World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.

The World Cup final will be staged at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with Argentina facing the winners of the semi-final between France and Morocco being played later on Wednesday. REUTERS