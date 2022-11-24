World Cup: Protests and politics aplenty at Qatar 2022; 5 moments so far

The Fifa World Cup has long had an uneasy relationship with politics. In 1978, Argentina hosted and won the tournament despite being ruled by a military junta, led by General Jorge Rafael Videla.

The 2022 edition in Qatar is just days old and while there have been some spectacular goals, several teams have made headlines for their various forms of protests, highlighting concerns over human rights as well as the host country’s unjust treatment of migrant workers. The Straits Times looks at five instances so far.

1. No singing during national anthem

Before their opening match against England, all 11 Iranians on the pitch remained silent while their national anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium. Their compatriots in the stands also booed, both groups voicing their unhappiness with Iran’s authoritarian government.

Back in Tehran, there have been riots following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police in September. She was reportedly detained for violating the country’s strict dress code.

According to recent estimates from the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 348 protestors had been killed and 15,900 arrested as security forces cracked down on the rioters.

2. The “OneLove” armband

Nine European countries, including England, Germany and Denmark, had planned to wear the armband, conceived as a symbol of diversity and tolerance, but abandoned their plans after Fifa at the eleventh hour threatened sanctions.

Instead, others opted to don the rainbow-coloured armband to protest Fifa’s intervention. BBC pundit Alex Scott wore it while presenting the England-Iran game before she was followed by Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser at the Germany-Japan match. Belgium’s foreign minister Hadja Lahbib also wore it during her nation’s 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday and was seen in an animated discussion with Fifa present Gianni Infantino.

Ironically, the Dutch company that makes the bands has said it is sold out after shipping 10,000, mostly in the past two weeks.