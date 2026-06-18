World Cup one-day attendance record broken Tuesday

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The total attendance through six days sits at 1,309,652 (65,483 average).

UNITED STATES - June 16’s four World Cup matches drew a combined 281,223 fans, breaking the 32-year-old single-day tournament record.

The previous mark of 277,070, also for four matches, was set in the United States on June 28, 1994.

June 16’s total came on an action-packed day featuring matches between France and Senegal (80,545 fans in East Rutherford, N.J.), Argentina and Algeria (69,045 in Kansas City, Mo.), Austria and Jordan (68,527 in Santa Clara, Calif.) and Iraq and Norway (63,106 in Foxborough, Mass.)

The total attendance through six days sits at 1,309,652 (65,483 average), putting the tournament on pace to smash the 1994 cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million, according to FIFA.

“Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today – the highest attended day in the history of the competition!” said Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, in a statement.

“16 June 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history! I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing color, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament. The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!”

June 16’s highlights included a hat trick from Argentina legend Lionel Messi and two goals apiece from superstars Kylian Mbappe of France and Erling Haaland of Norway. REUTERS