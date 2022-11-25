World Cup: Neymar, Danilo out of Brazil’s next match due to ankle injury

DOHA - Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil’s match with Switzerland on Monday due to an ankle injury, the team doctor said on Friday after the Paris Saint-Germain star underwent a first set of tests.

The 30-year-old forward suffered the injury in a collision with Nikola Milenkovic during the second half of the Selecao’s 2-0 victory over Serbia in their World Cup Group G opener on Thursday.

Neymar attempted to continue but was substituted with about 10 minutes to go, shortly after Richarlison had scored his second goal with a bicycle kick to secure Brazil’s victory.

Neymar was seen limping heavily after the game in Doha and photos showed swelling on his right ankle. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a video he had suffered “lateral ligament damage”.

“Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters.

“They will miss the next game (on Monday) for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”

After Brazil’s next game against Switzerland, their final Group G match is against Cameroon next Friday.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Neymar will be fit to return when Brazil play in the round of 16, likely on Dec 5.

Earlier, coach Tite was optimistic after the win against Serbia that the Paris Saint-Germain star would be back to lead Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.

“You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,” Tite said, adding that the attacker had initially stayed on the pitch after hurting his ankle “because the team needed him”.

Brazil struggled to impose themselves in the first half against Serbia before Richarlison poked home from close range shortly after the hour mark and then produced an acrobatic finish to double the lead.

Neymar’s career has been peppered by injuries which have impacted on his previous two World Cups.

In 2014, he suffered a fractured bone in his back in the quarter-final win over Colombia, which resulted in him missing the semi-finals, where the hosts were thrashed 7-1 by Germany.