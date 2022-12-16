World Cup: Messi-Mbappe final showdown represents a passing of the torch

DOHA - Sunday’s World Cup final is more than just a game. It will be an era-defining match, a battle between football’s past and future.

The past is represented by Lionel Messi, the Argentinian savant, the greatest talent of his generation. The 35-year-old has declared this will be his last World Cup match. How fitting it would be for him to cap almost two decades of mesmerising the masses by lifting the one trophy that has eluded him.

The future – and some would argue present – belongs to Kylian Mbappe. France’s electric forward who combines his frightening speed with an impressive eye for goal that is ever-improving. He is only 23.

Given the talent filling these two players’ boots – and the fleetness in which they move – it is difficult to see this game as anything other than a passing of the torch between the two Paris Saint-Germain clubmates. Every now and then, sport delivers such moments.

Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods at Valhalla in 2000. Pete Sampras to Roger Federer at Wimbledon a year later. Or Kobe Bryant to Lebron James at the NBA All-Star game in 2012.

Mbappe can claim he has already ascended to the top by winning the last edition of the World Cup aged 19, even scoring in the final. But he is yet to win a Ballon d’Or, which Messi already had two of by the time he was 23.

Mbappe has been king-in-waiting for a while now, as the football world debated whether Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo was greater. Ronaldo’s miserable campaign in Qatar appears to have settled that argument. In any case, Mbappe told The New York Times in September in a rare interview that his time is now.

“I think I’m about to win it (the Ballon d’Or),” he said. “I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits. So of course, like you say, it’s a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi – you’re gonna stop. We have to find someone else, someone new.” Lifting the Cup again would make him a shoo-in.

Messi and Mbappe have already met once at the World Cup, in Russia four years ago, when France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16. Mbappe scored twice and won a penalty. Messi assisted twice. Both are poised to make an impact again on Sunday.

The fact they are the leading scorers in Qatar with five goals each has almost become an afterthought in this changing-of-the-guard narrative.

After a sensational defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening game, Messi and Argentina have rebounded and have looked better with each passing game. Messi’s form and influence has also grown, with two outrageous assists, each better than the last, in the quarter-final against the Netherlands and then the semi-final against Croatia.

Mbappe, as is fitting for a player as explosive as he is, scored three goals in the first two matches to help secure France’s passage into the knockout rounds, before a world-class brace against Poland in the round of 16.

On the face of it, Messi and Mbappe are different types of players.

Messi is a creator, dropping deep at times to pick up the ball, eyes always scanning for teammates scattered across the pitch, brain always whirring trying to conjure up an opening.