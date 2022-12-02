World Cup: Meet M. Ganesan, the man from Singapore who is a ‘brother’ to match officials in Qatar

SINGAPORE – Match officials are often thrust into the spotlight and in high-pressure settings like a World Cup, referees come under extra scrutiny.

But in Qatar, they have a reassuring figure by their side in Singapore’s M. Ganesan, who is now a Fifa fitness instructor tasked with looking after their physical and mental well-being.

He is the only Fifa fitness instructor from Asia in a pool of eight at this year’s World Cup. This is his second appearance at the quadrennial competition, with his first stint coming at Russia 2018.

In a phone call from Doha, Ganesan, who started officiating in 1988 and hung up his whistle in 2008, told The Straits Times that he has happily embraced the role of being a mentor and ‘brother’ to the pool of 129 officials. The pool includes 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials.

This is on top of his main role of being the man who ensures the officials are in the best shape.

Ganesan, 58, said: “Referees are human, and we can never forget that. There have been already a couple of times at this World Cup where you can sense and see that the referees are down, mulling over a bad game they may have had. Sometimes, it could be matters away from football. You cannot leave them alone, and I step in as a brother and put a hand on their shoulder to motivate them and pick them up.

“We are a family here.”

The family includes French referee Stephanie Frappart, assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz of Mexico, who on Thursday created history by becoming the first all-female refereeing trio in a men’s World Cup match.

Ganesan made it a point to grab a photograph alongside them on Thursday before they set off for the Al Bayt Stadium, where Frappart, Back and Diaz presided over Germany’s 4-2 win against Costa Rica.

“I congratulated them and made it a point to tell them that they are where they are because of their ability. Usually, you try not to tell them too many things before a match because they really do not need more pressure than they are already under but I wished them well,” said Ganesan.

“Frappart is an excellent official. In fact, she is one of the fittest we have here. When you are fit, you can ensure you are always in the best positions on the field.”

The referees are based in the luxurious InterContinental Doha hotel. This is where the likes of Dutchman Danny Makkelie, England’s Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, as well as Frenchman Clement Turpin, who all boast years of Champions League experience, come under the watchful eye of Ganesan and his team.