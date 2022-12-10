World Cup: Keen on a Japan, Korea or Morocco jersey? Good luck trying to buy one

SINGAPORE - If you are in search of a Japan, South Korea or Morocco jersey to mark their improbable progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup, you are likely to be out of luck at Weston Corporation.

Underdogs have been front and centre of the 2022 Fifa World Cup, with Morocco making a splash with a quarter-final berth after beating 2010 champions Spain and Belgium, the world’s second-ranked side.

Three of the most impressive defeats in Qatar, however, were recorded by Japan and South Korea. Japan registered shock 2-1 victories over past World Cup champions Germany and Spain while South Korea reached the round of 16 with a famous 2-1 win over Portugal.

Rajbir Singh Chopra, sales director of Weston, Singapore’s most popular football merchandise and equipment store which has seven outlets around the island, said that stocks of South Korea, Japan and Morocco jerseys are “almost sold out”.

While the 38-year-old declined to divulge specific details and statistics, he told The Straits Times: “For the Asian teams, especially South Korea and Japan, we usually buy more stocks (compared to a lot of the other teams) and still, we have almost sold out.

“As for the African teams, we do not usually buy deep into those teams because of a lack of demand but this time, the Moroccan jerseys are very popular. In the last week, after they beat Spain to qualify for the quarter-finals, we have had a lot of customers coming in to look for those kits.”

There has been a similar uptick in demand at Crown Sports, located at the Peninsula Shopping Centre.

Retail assistant Don Leow said: “There has always been strong support for the Asian teams like Japan and Korea in Singapore. It is especially so for this World cup where you can feel the sheer resilience and fighting spirit of these teams. Singaporeans too feel a sense of pride because these countries represent Asia. Despite being eliminated from the World Cup, fans are still passionate and continue to buy the Japan and Korea Jerseys today.”

Sheldon Chia, a 36-year-old bank employee, is one customer who has bought into the hype around Asian teams.

He said: “The World Cup only happens once every four years. I will support whichever country I feel like. This time I bought an Argentina and Japan jersey. For Argentina, it’s Messi’s last tournament and I wanted to have one. For Japan, they made many big upsets and since they are an Asian team I bought it for my son, Rafael, who is only three years old.”

Ruiyuan Chen, country manager of adidas Singapore, said that due to the strong performance of Asian teams this year, the company has seen strong demand for Japan kits week-on-week, during and after their matches.

He added: “To say this World Cup has been exciting as it has been inspiring is an understatement. We have observed a strong trend among local consumers keen to show their support to our regional neighbours by donning their national jersey as the tournament has progressed.”

Chen also shared that the Argentina, Germany and Japan kits have been the most popular buys.