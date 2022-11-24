World Cup: Japanese team cleans up dressing room after win over Germany

The Japanese national team impressed fans once again as they cleaned up the dressing room. PHOTO: FIFA/TWITTER
Kimberly Kwek
Kimberly Kwek
SINGAPORE – After a stunning 2-1 win over four-time World Cup winners Germany on Wednesday, the Japanese national team impressed fans once again when they left their dressing room at the Khalifa International Stadium in spotless condition.

They also left origami paper cranes, a symbol of good fortune and longevity in Japan, in the dressing room.

The team neatly placed folded towels, water bottles and food containers on the island counter in the centre of the room.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Samurai Blue earned the admiration of fans when they cleaned up their dressing room following their 3-2 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 and left behind a note that said “Thank You” in Russian.

Their travelling fans have also earned praise in Qatar for staying back after games to clean up the stadiums, which they also did in Russia.

After the game against Germany, Japanese supporters could be seen taking out light blue disposable rubbish bags and picking up the litter in the stadium.

