World Cup: Japanese team cleans up dressing room after win over Germany

SINGAPORE – After a stunning 2-1 win over four-time World Cup winners Germany on Wednesday, the Japanese national team impressed fans once again when they left their dressing room at the Khalifa International Stadium in spotless condition.

They also left origami paper cranes, a symbol of good fortune and longevity in Japan, in the dressing room.

The team neatly placed folded towels, water bottles and food containers on the island counter in the centre of the room.