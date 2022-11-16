World Cup: Group G preview

Brazil will arrive in Qatar marking an anniversary, although it is one that they would not want to be reminded of.

It has been 20 years since Brazil’s last World Cup triumph in Japan and South Korea. Since then, it has been agony after agony for the Selecao, especially the 7-1 humiliation by Germany on home soil at the 2014 edition.

But this time around, there is a belief in the ranks of the five-time champions, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the coveted trophy in Qatar. There is harmony and swagger to this Brazilian samba beat.

They head into the Cup as the No. 1 team in the world and for good reason — they have been in irresistible form.

Brazil have been unbeaten in 28 of their past 29 matches, dating back to 2019. The sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to arch rivals Argentina in July 2021’s Copa America final.

In attack, such is the embarrassment of riches, that head coach Tite has been able to leave out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino while Real Madrid’s dynamic duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are likely to have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Balance is the key word for Tite’s Brazil who are often set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. They collected 13 clean sheets in 17 qualifying games with an average of 2.4 goals scored per game, proving just how confident Brazil will be feeling at both ends of the pitch going into the tournament.

But if they are to end the World Cup drought, Brazil must banish their European nightmare. Since their 2002 World Cup win, Brazil have come unstuck against European opposition in the knockout phase.

But this time, while the likes of France, England and Germany will have to deal with injuries to key players, Brazil are in the pink of health with key players like Neymar and Vinicius in immense form. The long wait for the sixth title can come to an end on Dec 18.

Living up to the billing

Always touted as the perennial dark horses, Serbia have not lived up to that tag in recent tournaments. In their last three appearances at the World Cup, Serbia have limped out at the group stages.

But the attacking talent that Stojkovic possesses in his ranks in Qatar means that Serbia must fancy their chances of progressing from their group.

Dusan Tadic, Aleksander Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic are all viewed as some of the most talented players in Europe and can give Serbia an edge at the decisive end of the pitch.

The Serbs have improved quickly in a short space of time. They failed to qualify for Euro 2020 but went unbeaten on their way to topping their World Cup qualifying group, beating Portugal to the summit.

Lining up in a 3-4-1-2, Serbia will lean on their central midfield duo from the Italian Serie A – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sasa Lukic – to bring the creativity and the physicality needed to overpower their opponents and force their way to the next round.