World Cup: Group G preview

Brazil will arrive in Qatar marking an anniversary, although it is one that they would not want to be reminded of.
It has been 20 years since Brazil’s last World Cup triumph in Japan and South Korea. Since then, it has been agony after agony for the Selecao, especially the 7-1 humiliation by Germany on home soil at the 2014 edition.
But this time around, there is a belief in the ranks of the five-time champions, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the coveted trophy in Qatar. There is harmony and swagger to this Brazilian samba beat.
They head into the Cup as the No. 1 team in the world and for good reason — they have been in irresistible form.
Brazil have been unbeaten in 28 of their past 29 matches, dating back to 2019. The sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to arch rivals Argentina in July 2021’s Copa America final.
In attack, such is the embarrassment of riches, that head coach Tite has been able to leave out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino while Real Madrid’s dynamic duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are likely to have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.
Balance is the key word for Tite’s Brazil who are often set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. They collected 13 clean sheets in 17 qualifying games with an average of 2.4 goals scored per game, proving just how confident Brazil will be feeling at both ends of the pitch going into the tournament.
But if they are to end the World Cup drought, Brazil must banish their European nightmare. Since their 2002 World Cup win, Brazil have come unstuck against European opposition in the knockout phase.
But this time, while the likes of France, England and Germany will have to deal with injuries to key players, Brazil are in the pink of health with key players like Neymar and Vinicius in immense form. The long wait for the sixth title can come to an end on Dec 18.
Living up to the billing
Always touted as the perennial dark horses, Serbia have not lived up to that tag in recent tournaments. In their last three appearances at the World Cup, Serbia have limped out at the group stages.
But the attacking talent that Stojkovic possesses in his ranks in Qatar means that Serbia must fancy their chances of progressing from their group.
Dusan Tadic, Aleksander Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic are all viewed as some of the most talented players in Europe and can give Serbia an edge at the decisive end of the pitch.
The Serbs have improved quickly in a short space of time. They failed to qualify for Euro 2020 but went unbeaten on their way to topping their World Cup qualifying group, beating Portugal to the summit.
Lining up in a 3-4-1-2, Serbia will lean on their central midfield duo from the Italian Serie A – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sasa Lukic – to bring the creativity and the physicality needed to overpower their opponents and force their way to the next round.
Swiss express looks to roll on
Switzerland will take confidence from their run at the last major competition - Euro 2020. The surprise of that tournament, the Swiss went into the European championships having not won a knockout game in a major tournament since 1938.
But they outperformed expectations, rallying from a two-goal deficit to beat defending World Cup champion France on penalties, before succumbing to penalty shootout defeat by Spain in the quarter-finals.
But it’s hard to pick out too many match winners from the Swiss side. In their most recent Nations League campaign, Switzerland only netted six goals in six matches, with two coming via set-pieces.
Nevertheless, they always know how to find a way past the group stages, having reached the knockouts round of each of their past four tournaments.
They will be sweating over fitness of one of their most important players, goalkeeper Yann Sommer, is an issue. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has made the squad but he has missed his club side Borussia Monchengladbach’s last five league matches due to an ankle injury.
Ending a barren spell
The targets are modest for Cameroon - end a wretched run of losses on the world stage. Cameroon’s run of seven consecutive losses at the World Cup, dates back to a 2-0 defeat by Germany in their final group stage match at the 2002 World Cup.
They lost all their matches at the 2010 and 2014 editions. If they lose their opening two matches, Cameroon will match the all-time record for most successive World Cup losses (nine) held by Mexico.
The Indomitable Lions as they are nicknamed, will likely line up in a 4-3-3 led by Vincent Aboubakar in attack. The 30-year-old lit up the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of 2022, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals and a similar performance in Qatar will put Cameroon in good stead.
Group G Fixtures
Switzerland v Cameroon (Nov 24, 6pm)
Brazil v Serbia (Nov 25, 3am)
Cameroon v Serbia (Nov 28, 6pm)
Brazil v Switzerland (Nov 28, 11.59pm)
Serbia v Switzerland (Dec 3, 3am)
Cameroon v Brazil (Dec 3, 3am)
TEAM FACTFILES
Brazil
Last World Cup: Quarter-finals
Best World Cup performance: Champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Fifa Ranking: 1st
Record in qualifying: 14 wins, 3 draws
The coach: Tite
After his predecessors had failed to bring back the aura of dominance that the magical teams of Brazil once had, Tite has reinvigorated the national team.
Under Tite, Brazil won the 2019 Copa America, finished runners-up to Argentina in last year’s Copa edition and have qualified for Qatar in style, winning 14 and drawing three of their 17 qualifiers.
The 61-year-old has already announced that he will leave his role after the World Cup and winning the trophy in Qatar is the best possible last hurrah that he can wish for.
The star: Neymar
At 30, Neymar is enjoying an impressive season for Paris Saint-Germain with 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games for PSG this season.
In recent times, Neymar has been criticised by his fellow countrymen, after he appeared in a campaign video endorsing Brazil’s far-right leader Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. But that storm will be banished from Brazilians’ memories, if Neymar can lead Brazil to the most wanted prize in world football.
Serbia
Last World Cup: Group stage
Best World Cup performance: Group stage (2010, 2018)
Fifa Ranking: 21st
Record in qualifying: 6 wins, 2 draws
The coach : Dragan Stojkovic
Appointed in March 2021, Stojkovic has achieved the highest win rate (65%) of any coach of Serbia which includes the Serbia & Montenegro (1994-2006) and Yugoslavia (1930-2002) era. His side have won 13, drawn four and lost three of his 20 games in charge.
Stojkovic has already earned the respect from Serbians as a player and he was even named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team at the 1990 edition. Qatar will be an opportunity for him to add to his reputation albeit as a coach.
The star: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Following a prolific season in England’s second tier with 43 goals in 44 Championship games last season, the 28-year-old has brought his fine form to the Premier League with nine goals in 12 games.
His record for his country is as impressive – a whopping 50 goals in 76 appearances and if he can get the services, he can deliver.
Luckily for Serbia, if Mitrovic isn’t quite firing on all cylinders, they do have Juventus’ Vlahovic to pick up the slack.
Switzerland
Last World Cup: Round of 16
Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1934,1938 and 1954)
Fifa Ranking: 15th
Record in qualifying: 5 wins, 3 draws
The coach: Murat Yakin
A former centre-back of the national team, Yakin made close to 50 appearances for Switzerland. As a coach, his main achievement remains guiding FC Basel to consecutive league titles in 2013 and 2014.
The reception to his appointment as Switzerland’s coach was initially lukewarm, but victories over Spain and Portugal in the Uefa Nations League have helped him to convert some doubters to believers.
The star: Granit Xhaka
Once booed off the pitch by his own fans while playing for Arsenal, 2022 has seen Xhaka embark on a redemption arc.
These days, deployed in a more advanced position in midfield, he is flourishing as a box-to-box midfielder and has been a key cog in Arsenal’s title-chasing side. He has also become an unlikely fan-favourite at the Emirates.
His club form will be a confidence booster for the Switzerland captain who will be the chief architect and destroyer for his country from the middle of the park.
Cameroon
Last World Cup: Did not qualify
Best World Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1990)
Fifa Ranking: 43rd
Record in qualifying: 5 wins, 1 draw ,2 losses
The coach: Rigobert Song
The most capped player in Cameroonian football history with 137 appearances, the former Liverpool defender is an icon for his country.
He took up the Cameroon job in February 2022 after the country’s president had ordered the national football federation to give the job to Song. But he has only been able to coach his side to one win in their last four matches.
The star: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
The Napoli central midfielder has been in fine form for his club who sit pretty at the top of the Italian Serie A and have progressed to the round of 16 in Champions League.
Central to that success has been Anguissa whose masterclass for Napoli played a part in humiliating Liverpool in Naples back in early September.
The box-to-box midfielder has a unique skill set that allows him to do all things in midfield, from winning the ball, rampaging forward from midfield and also creating from deep. Expect Cameroon’s play to go through him.