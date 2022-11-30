World Cup: From refugees to elite footballers

At the age of six, Luka Modric lost his grandfather, who was killed by Serbian rebels during the Croatian War of Independence.

Modric and his family were forced to flee as the war escalated and he spent much of his childhood living in hotels in the coastal city of Zadar, learning to play football in a hotel car park where he had to be mindful of landmines.

He got his start at Croatian club NK Zadar’s youth team and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

He captained Croatia to their first World Cup final in 2018, which they eventually lost 4-2 to France. He then won the 2018 Ballon d’Or award, breaking the 10-year duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the process.

Alphonso Davies (Canada)