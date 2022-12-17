World Cup: France and Argentina poised to play out a high-stakes spectacle in final

DOHA – As the World Cup reaches a climax on Sunday, some hotels in Qatar have seen an uptick in check-ins.

Often, their short-term guests are distinguishable – clad in sky blue and white while dragging their luggage behind them, and wearing excited grins. They have arrived seeking to be a part of a moment in football history.

Sunday’s final between Argentina and France, at the gleaming 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, will see each team hunt for their third World Cup win. Only Germany and Italy (four each), and Brazil (five) have more than these two sides.

The match will be the last at the World Cup for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, 35, who is poised to set a record for the number of World Cup appearances - 26 - and is currently tied with Germany great Lothar Matthaus.

Messi, a peerless football artist who has thrilled and mesmerised masses for almost two decades, is aiming for his first Cup in what is his last dance, hoping to add to Argentina’s previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

A win for Argentina would underscore a bright future ahead for them, with the emergence of a crop of young talent, led by midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, and striker Julian Alvarez, 22, to carry the torch after their talisman bows out.

It would also be extra meaningful given this is the first World Cup since the death of Diego Maradona, the incomparable star who almost single-handedly led them to their last title, whose image appears at every Argentina game in Qatar, on flags and T-shirts worn by supporters.

For defending champions France, who won their first title in 1998 and second four years ago in Russia, history also beckons.

A win would make them the first country to lift back-to-back World Cups in 60 years and only the third ever, after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

Their own star, Kylian Mbappe, football’s king-in-waiting and the heir apparent to Messi as the great superstar for the next decade, would sit alongside Pele as the only players ever to win two World Cups by the age of 23.

This will be the fourth time the two sides have played in a World Cup match, but only the second in a knockout game.

Argentina beat France in the group stage in 1930 and 1978, and four years ago, the French ran out 4-3 victors in a round of 16 game which saw the goal of the tournament from Benjamin Pavard, two other strikes from Mbappe, and two assists by Messi. Many will be hoping for a similar level of entertainment.

An intriguing clash is in store. Argentina, having started the tournament with a 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in arguably the biggest upset in the 92-year history of the World Cup, have shown improvement with each passing game.