World Cup: Four takeaways from the first round of group matches

1. Asia rises to the fore
The first World Cup in the continent for 20 years seems to have stirred some of its teams.
Saudi Arabia and Japan stole the headlines with their sensational wins over former champions Argentina and Germany, respectively, on consecutive days. South Korea then held a Uruguay side brimming with talent that some consider dark horses for the Cup.
In fact, I would suggest we should also not look past Iran. They were beaten 6-2 by England but had left striker Sardar Azmoun on the bench for most of the game and withdrew star attacking midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh at half-time.
They were not as poor as the score suggested, which was partly down to the defensive set-up assembled by coach Carlos Queiroz, who may well have been playing his cards aiming to get results in their two other games against Wales (today, 6pm) and the United States (Tuesday, 10pm).
Australia and Qatar, however, suffered sound defeats by France and Ecuador, but overall Asia can be proud of its displays so far. The way it is shaping up, the continent could even have more than two teams progress into the last 16 for the first time ever. It has had two representatives only twice - in 2002 and 2010.
2. Keep an eye on the Spaniards
Much of the pre-tournament talk about favourites centred around two South American giants Brazil and Argentina, tournament machines Germany, defending champions France, and inevitably, England.
But Spain, champions in 2010, were hugely impressive in their 7-0 trouncing of Costa Rica in their opening Group E game - and not just because of their goals.
What struck me was how the Spaniards kept their intensity and focus up in the final half hour of the game, when they were already 4-0 up.
While some teams holding such a commanding lead might take their foot off the pedal, Luis Enrique’s men continued to play at the highest standards in both attack and even defence. Costa Rica could not muster even a single shot at goal, even off target, for the entire 90 minutes.
The fact Spain maintained their level even as Enrique made a slew of substitutions in the last third of the game is all the more impressive.
With a clutch of youngsters - like gifted midfielder Pedri, Alejandro Balde, Nico Williams, and 18-year-old Gavi, who became the youngest goal scorer at the World Cup since Pele 64 years ago - also showing they are not overawed by the occasion, Spain may surprise by going further than many originally expected.
3. Ronaldo has still got it - just about
Such was Cristiano Ronaldo’s woeful club form at Manchester United and subsequent bombshell interview that led to his contract being terminated on Tuesday, that his critics have suggested he should not even be leading Portugal’s attack in Qatar. The out-of-sorts 37-year-old would only be a passenger for the Portuguese, they argued, with better options up front to choose from instead.
But as he has often done over most of the last two decades, Ronaldo made them all eat their words in Portugal’s win over Ghana in their Group H clash.
He earned - and converted - the penalty which gave his team the lead in the second half, which put him in the record books as the only man to score in five editions of the World Cup.
No doubt, he is no longer the scoring machine he once was. Early in the game, he missed a header which a Ronaldo in his prime would have buried, and his diminished pace was evident on occasion. But he was able to make up for it with his experience and intelligence, as his cleverly-won spot-kick showed.
At Manchester United, he chafed at being just another cog in the machine Erik ten Hag was building, but in Qatar, he is once again the focal point, the talisman for his side. And with an able supporting cast of talented, wispy Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes drifting in free roles around him, Ronaldo is revelling being the leading man again.
4. Brazil hit the ground running
The image of Richarlison, body gracefully askew in mid-air as he fired home Brazil’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Serbia, has been one of the best of the first round.
The acrobatic strike capped off a slick attacking move involving livewire forward Vinicius Jr, and set the Selecao’s hunt for a record sixth title off to a solid start.
“Now that,” Fifa’s veteran English commentator Peter Drury declared as Richarlison’s second bulged the net, “is Brazil!”
Equally impressive was how the Brazilians kept a Serbia team who boast decent firepower in Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic, and technically gifted attacking midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, quiet. The Serbs had only four attempts the entire game, of which three were from distance and all four off target.
Coach Tite seems to have found the perfect balance for his side, who remain breathtaking in attack - they also struck the woodwork twice on Thursday.
There is, however, a worry over skipper and star forward Neymar, who was substituted and later pictured in tears on the bench nursing a swollen ankle. But Tite has insisted the Paris St Germain superstar will be able to feature in future games in Qatar.
In any case, with nine attackers in their 26-man squad, Brazil may not miss Neymar too much. And a return in the knock-out stages could give the team extra oomph.