World Cup: Football takes centre stage as Qatar 2022 kicks off

AL KHOR, Qatar - The most controversial World Cup in recent memory kicked off with a heartbreaking loss for Qatar on Sunday night, with the occasion appearing to get the better of the hosts, who were outplayed and outclassed 2-0 by Ecuador.
The 60,000 fans in attendance at the Al Bayt Stadium unleashed a full-throated roar at the sound of the first whistle – only for a louder one three minutes later when the video assistant referee ruled out Ecuador striker Enner Valencia’s goal for offside. Valencia put Ecuador ahead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot before adding a second 15 minutes later, as Qatar became the first hosts to lose an opening game at the Finals.
After over a decade in the making, the month-long tournament kicked off with a spectacular show of colour and culture on Sunday, one that was fitting – and expected – of the first tournament to be held in the Arab world and which reportedly cost a record US$220 billion (S$302.3 billion) to organise.
The opening extravaganza boasted football royalty like 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and former England star David Beckham in attendance, but the Al Bayt also welcomed actual royalty.
In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai’s ruler, were among those there.
The presence of Prince Mohammed, who had orchestrated a regional blockade of Qatar that began in June 2017, which led to his nation, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cutting ties with Qatar, was significant. Those restrictions were lifted at a summit in January 2021, and Saudi state media on Sunday said he has ordered all government ministries and agencies “to provide any additional support or facilities required by Qatar” for the tournament.
While the Cup’s opening ceremonies are usually low-key affairs compared to major sporting events like the Olympics, Qatar certainly pulled out the stops on Sunday night. Spectators were treated to a show that featured Ardah, the traditional art of sword dancing. Hollywood A-lister Morgan Freeman and K-pop star Jung Kook also lent star power to the event. Even camels were trotted out.
While Fifa and its president Gianni Infantino have called for the world to focus on the football, the diplomatic and political significance of this World Cup, which was also attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, cannot be understated.
On Sunday, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Doha landed in a deal brokered by Fifa to carry both Palestinians and Israelis to the tournament, despite the absence of formal bilateral ties between Israel and Qatar.
Mr Infantino has hit back strongly against the host nation’s critics, who have attacked its laws against homosexuality, treatment of migrant workers and alcohol ban in stadiums.
Qataris who attended Sunday’s opening game brushed those criticisms aside.
Mr Fahad Al-Shammari, 31, said: “We don’t care about their opinion because they are mainly related to politics, not humanity. If you come to Qatar, you will know that Qataris are ethical and moral people.”
Fans who have travelled to Qatar told The Straits Times that they were concerned about the issues, particularly over the reported plight of migrant workers. But they hoped that football would take centre stage once the action kicks off.
Mexican supporter Aldo Diaz, who attended the opening match donning a luchador (wrestling) mask, said: “Of course I think about this but it is very difficult to talk about.
“Workers rights are an issue all over the world, not just Qatar. I think all the reports will make Qatar even more motivated to show that they can do it and pull off a great football event.”
Ecuadorean Carlos Sanchez, 48, who was with his wife Raquel, 52, and son Nicolas, 14, said: “It’s sad to know that such things have happened (to migrant workers), and we have read so much about it that we do not know exactly what is what... But the most important thing here now is the football.”
Mr Fahad’s faith in the Qatari team remains unshaken despite the opening loss.
“I think everyone believes in them,” he said. “We are working to reach a very high level, and the team wants to make sure this is a memorable tournament for the country. And with the home support, I think we can even be considered dark horses.”