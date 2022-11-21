World Cup: Football takes centre stage as Qatar 2022 kicks off

AL KHOR, Qatar - The most controversial World Cup in recent memory kicked off with a heartbreaking loss for Qatar on Sunday night, with the occasion appearing to get the better of the hosts, who were outplayed and outclassed 2-0 by Ecuador.

The 60,000 fans in attendance at the Al Bayt Stadium unleashed a full-throated roar at the sound of the first whistle – only for a louder one three minutes later when the video assistant referee ruled out Ecuador striker Enner Valencia’s goal for offside. Valencia put Ecuador ahead in the 16th minute from the penalty spot before adding a second 15 minutes later, as Qatar became the first hosts to lose an opening game at the Finals.

After over a decade in the making, the month-long tournament kicked off with a spectacular show of colour and culture on Sunday, one that was fitting – and expected – of the first tournament to be held in the Arab world and which reportedly cost a record US$220 billion (S$302.3 billion) to organise.

The opening extravaganza boasted football royalty like 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and former England star David Beckham in attendance, but the Al Bayt also welcomed actual royalty.

In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Dubai’s ruler, were among those there.

The presence of Prince Mohammed, who had orchestrated a regional blockade of Qatar that began in June 2017, which led to his nation, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cutting ties with Qatar, was significant. Those restrictions were lifted at a summit in January 2021, and Saudi state media on Sunday said he has ordered all government ministries and agencies “to provide any additional support or facilities required by Qatar” for the tournament.

While the Cup’s opening ceremonies are usually low-key affairs compared to major sporting events like the Olympics, Qatar certainly pulled out the stops on Sunday night. Spectators were treated to a show that featured Ardah, the traditional art of sword dancing. Hollywood A-lister Morgan Freeman and K-pop star Jung Kook also lent star power to the event. Even camels were trotted out.