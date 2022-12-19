World Cup: Football’s greatest night, and greatest warrior, will live long in memory

DOHA - The streets of Msheireb in downtown Doha were eerily quiet on Monday morning. Barricades that had been in place for a month were gone, as were the TV trucks and security presence that had previously filled the area.
After 28 days and a record 172 goals across 64 matches, the World Cup in Qatar was finally over. But the epic spectacle that played out the night before, which culminated in Argentina lifting the Cup after beating defending champions France on penalties, will continue to live long in the memory.
In the end, it was all about Lionel Messi, of course. How could it not be ? He finally fulfilled the quest that had hung over him for 16 years as the heir to the best player Argentina – and some say the world – had ever seen, Diego Maradona.
A journey that left those alongside him, like Angel di Maria, who had won the Under-20 World Cup with him in 2005, an emotional wreck on the pitch at the Lusail Stadium after the final whistle brought an end to an eventful, chaotic, enthralling match.
Tears soon made way for outpouring of joy for others.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, a mess at first, was later seen bopping up and down on the pitch with his two sons, as the team’s adoring horde of supporters serenaded them with Muchachos Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar – the team’s unofficial anthem in Qatar – from the stands.
These wonderfully passionate fans had played their part in the final, masterfully. Some had dyed their hair blue for the occasion. Others stripped off their shirts and twirled it in the air over their heads in delirium after Messi scored in extra-time. For two-and-a-half hours, they sang, they cried, they embraced each other.
As did four billion people all over the world, from Buenos Aires to Bangladesh, to bars, coffee shops and lawns in Singapore. Even the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, tweeted from inside the Lusail.
The final made all of them, temporarily at least, forget about the controversy that plagued Qatar’s hosting of the tournament, politics, the pandemic, and recessions. They gave themselves fully to what was unfolding in front of them or their screens.
There had been 21 finals before Sunday night and plenty were memorable. For all its woes and issues, the drama and entertainment the final delivered on Sunday was the perfect advertisement for the brand of football.
The climax of the 1930 edition, featuring a one-armed goalscorer from a Uruguay side victorious over Argentina, was said to be thrilling, as was 1954’s Miracle of Bern, where West Germany defeated the Mighty Magyars of Hungary.
There have been stunning individual performances, from Pele in 1958, to Mario Kempes in 1978, Maradona in 1986 to Ronaldo Nazario in 2002.
But there has nothing been quite like the encounter which capped this edition, which featured two star turns. One from Messi and the other from the heir to his mantle as football’s pre-eminent player, Kylian Mbappe.
The electric French forward scored a hat-trick to drag his side to the very end, goals which made him the tournament’s top-scorer, the all-time scorer in World Cup final matches with four goals, and just the second man to score three goals in a World Cup final after England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966.
But as he stood on the stage at the Lusail with the Golden Boot in his hands and a glum expression, it seemed the only personal accolade Mbappe had wanted had eluded him. He failed to become only the second player to lift two World Cups before the age of 24 – Pele stands alone.
Perhaps the mercurial young striker can take solace in knowing his contributions helped give the world a match for the ages.
“Head held high,” read the headline on the front page of French sports daily L’Equipe, the text imposed on an image of Mbappe holding his prize as he walked past the World Cup trophy.
Messi and his band had won “the greatest final in history”, said Argentinian daily La Nacion, while Clarin described it as an “unforgettable” match.
In Britain, The Times said on its front page that Messi had won the “battle of modern maestros in greatest final”. On the front page of its sports section, it described him as, simply, “The Greatest”.
The Sun said the World Cup was “In the Hand of God”, a cheeky reference to Maradona’s infamous goal against England in the 1986 tournament. In Germany, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung also played on that reference with the headline “The foot of God” for Messi.
Even in Brazil – an intense rival – the O Globo newspaper paid tribute to Messi, saying football had “paid its debt” to its biggest star.
In the United States, which will host the next World Cup with Canada and Mexico, a report in The Washington Post said Messi was finally rewarded in an “immortal” final.
And in Asia, where Messi has legions of fans, Indian newspaper The Hindu said his Argentina team had kept their “date with destiny”, while South Korean daily Hankook Ilbo called him a “god of football”.
It was interesting that throughout all the madness and emotion that swirled around him, as press all over the world scrambled to deify him, fans on social media declared him the best ever, and as the Emir of Qatar draped a bisht (traditional Arab cloak) over his shoulders, Messi remained a constant picture of cool. It was as though it had always been his destiny to lift the Cup.
With that ending that came to be on Sunday night, maybe it was.