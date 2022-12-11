World Cup: Fifa opens probe after fiery Argentina-Netherlands game

Former Netherlands player Edgar Davids (bottom left) intervenes as Dutch and Argentina players clash during their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. PHOTO: AFP
Fifa on Saturday announced it had opening disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.

A World Cup record 18 yellow cards and one red were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties on Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.

The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.

The charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and “order and security at matches”, Fifa said in a statement.

The Dutch also face an investigation into the team’s behaviour. AFP

